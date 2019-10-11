Why International Day Of The Girl Child?

“T

he future must not belong to those who bully women. It must be shaped by girls who go to school and those who stand for a world where our daughters can live their dreams just like our sons.”

Barack Obama

A few months ago, we met Divine, a cheerful young girl who lives in Gudaba, a small farming community built with red bricks on the outskirts of Kuje Area Council, Abuja, mostly populated by Tivs, Igbos and a mix of other tribes. It was 10am when we arrived at the community and noticed that most of the children had gone off to school. Divine on the other hand, was getting ready to help her mother sell food on the streets of Kuje. This has become her daily routine.

Children like Divine were either helping their mothers to process cassava to be sold or babysitting their siblings. Others were playing with their peers on the dusty footpaths between the red brick houses. Undoubtedly, this is the life of many out-of-school girls in Nigeria.

We approached Divine’s mother, to ask her a few questions about her daughter, life in Gudaba and the reason why Divine was not in school.

After losing her husband a few years ago, Divine’s mother made the decision to leave her home in Cross River State to start a new life in Kuje. She put together a small food business ‘Mama Put,’ and uses the profits she makes to take care of her seven children. Although she is proud of her business, she explains that having a small income means prioritising ‘more important’ things like rent, balanced meals and good clothes for her children. “It has been a struggle. I have had to make tough decisions since my husband died. I want my children to go to school but there are other things I have to pay for first.”

Unable to keep up the school fees payments, the school had no other option but to send her children back home. Three years later, Divine and her siblings are still not back in school. “As you see me, I’ve never been to school, a lot of times I’m ashamed because I cannot read. Do you think I want my kids to grow up like that?” she tearfully expressed. “Sometimes, tears come out of my eyes when I think of how Divine’s brain is being wasted. She is my most intelligent child.”

It is not uncommon to find so many children kicked out of school because the finances are not available to keep them there.

Today, Divine has been enrolled in Primary 2 at Aflon Digital Academy on a full scholarship.

A few weeks after our first visit to Gudaba, we went back and had a brief chat with Divine. She had her uniform on and was eagerly getting ready to go to school. We watched as she hurriedly ran to her mother’s shed to get her lunch before she takes a short walk to her school. She had a big smile on her face as always and told us how excited she was to meet her friends and teachers. “I love my new school, she says. I have so many books and the homework is fun, because I can show my siblings what I learned.”

Meeting this promising girl was not by chance or sheer luck. For the past year, Flexisaf Foundation has been on a quest to actively identify, evaluate brilliant out of school children in several communities across Nigeria and put them back in school.

Sixty-three per cent of out of school children are girls – UNESCO, headlines like these, pop-up on our timelines every day. We read them on our social media, in newspapers and we watch them on the news. Yet, it all just seems like an abstract concept to some of us. We think of it as just statistics. Numbers on a screen, or on paper. Our brain protects us from the fact that these ‘statistics’ are actually children.

According to UNICEF, 10.5 million Nigerian children are out of school. If out of this number, we infer that at least 60 per cent of this population is female, it means we have about 6.3 million girls out of school in Nigeria. That is an appalling figure.

Does that register a little better? They are not a percentage; these are actual children around us. I know you are thinking; “How is this accurate?”

I bet it seems far-fetched to you, maybe even sensationalised or exaggerated. Unfortunately, these numbers are true and very pressing.

The number of out of school girls growing up to be illiterate women is birthing many other problems that need addressing. The forerunner is, of course, poverty, which in itself breeds other problems.

At a time in our lives where a large number of Nigerians are living in poverty, most households must rely on a double income to be comfortable. Illiteracy severely reduces earning power, making it difficult for many families to sustain themselves.

We also have a high rate of infant mortality due to maternal illiteracy. It is estimated that there are 29 deaths to every 1000 births in Nigeria, making the country number 11 in the world for high infant deaths. This is due largely to poverty, illiteracy and the poor healthcare system in the country.

And it goes without saying, that uneducated mothers will raise, for the most part, uneducated children. It is a vicious generational cycle that can only be broken by providing a safe and sustainable system where children, especially girls, can learn.

It has been proven time and again that the right education in the hands of a woman is an incredibly powerful weapon. It does not destroy lives or break down bodies and buildings. What it does do is break down barriers, glass ceilings and negative stereotypes.

There are millions of girls like Divine who deserve the opportunity to make something of themselves. And they need their stories to be told loud enough to reach the right ears. To reach the people that are in a position to change their situations.

On International day of the girl child, it is our responsibility to share stories of these girls, and shine a light on their issues and plights. We must ensure that they grow with all the opportunities they deserve, to be change makers in their environments.

You can donate to change the lives of other girls today.

GT Bank, FlexiSAF Foundation. Account number: 0422637061

Send us a message on [email protected], or

Visit our website www.flexisaf.org