36 States, FCT generate N691.11bn Revenue In First Half Of 2019 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), yesterday said the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated N691.11 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the first half of 2019.

The NBS made this disclosure in its “IGR at State Level for Quarter One and Quarter Two, 2019” report obtained from its website on Friday in Abuja.

It stated that compared to N596.91bn recorded in the second half of 2018, there was an increase of N94.2bn, indicating a positive growth of 15.78 per cent.

The report added that 31 states and the FCT recorded growth in IGR, while five states recorded decline in the period under review.

According to it, the net Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation in the first half of the year is put at N1.20 trillion, while the total revenue available to the states including the FCT is put at N1.89 trillion.

It, however, said that the value of foreign debt stood at 4.23 billion dollars, while domestic debt hit N3.85 trillion at the end of 2018.

The bureau said that the IGR was derived from Ministries, Departments and Agencies’ (MDAs) revenues, Direct Assessment, Pay As You Earn (PAYE), Road Taxes and other Taxes.

The data showed that Lagos State led the collection table with N263.25bn, while Rivers collected N151.8bn, Delta N145 billion, Akwa Ibom N106.7bn and FCT N72.8bn.

Bayelsa generated N71.6bn, Kano N58.5bn, Kaduna N54.7bn, Ogun N48bn, Edo N47.3bn, Ondo N47.2bn, Oyo N42.1 billion, Sokoto N38.8 billion, Benue N38.1bn, Imo N37.4bn and Kwara N36.6bn.

These submissions were then validated and authenticated by the Joint Tax Board chaired by the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The board has the NBS and the 36 State Boards of Internal Revenue as members. (NAN)