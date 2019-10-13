6 Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Abuja, 4 In Katsina

The Nigeria Police has confirmed the release of six out of the nine victims who were kidnapped last Monday in Pegi community, Kuje, Abuja.

Force public relations officer, DCP Frank Mba, who confirmed their release on a television program on Saturday, said that full details of their release would be made public.One of the victims had claimed that that five out of nine persons had been released by their abductors.

The victim who does not want his name mentioned also told the media that their release came after their families paid a ransom.

Speaking on their experience, the victim said they were whisked away and hidden inside a hill in Nasarawa State, fed with stony rice and unhygienic water and environment.

He also confirmed that a child of a senior DSS official was one of those released.

He alleged meeting other victims in captive, witnessed others brought into the camp and leaving several others on the hill.

Meanwhile, the councilor representing Barkiya ward in Kurfi local government area of Katsina State, Gambo Sama’ila, his wife and daughter along with two others kidnapped by suspected armed bandits have been rescued after nine days in captivity.

Sama’ila and his family were presented to the governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari,Friday evening by the local government transition committee chairman, Jabiru Abdullahi Tsauri.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday by the governor’s director-general on media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi, said the other two freed captives, who were traumatised, were taken to Kurfi hospital for medical attention.

No fewer than about 70 kidnapped victims have been released by their abductors in the past four weeks following dialogue between the state government and bandits’ leaders in eight frontline local government areas of the state as part of the efforts to address the insecurity in the state.

Receiving the victims, Governor Masari expressed confidence that very soon there would be no more kidnap victims in captivity in the state as all those known to be gang-kidnapped had regained their freedom, saying that the bandits had been gradually fulfilling their promise to release all the victims in their hands.

The state governor, Aminu Bello Masari, accompanied by his deputy, Mannir Yakubu, received the freed kidnap victims in Government House, Katsina, and presented clothing materials and cash to the victims.

Narrating their ordeal, the rescued councilor thanked God for sparing their lives, saying they suffered severe intimidation in captivity.

He also expressed gratitude to the governor for facilitating their release from the hands of their abductors.