Aisha Buhari Back To Nigeria

First Lady, Aisha Buhari is back home to Nigeria after spending some weeks in the United Kingdom.

On her instagram page yesterday, she posted a picture of the wife of the Nigerian ambassador to the United Kingdom , Mrs Modupe Oguntade, and herself with the caption, “thanks for seeing me off.”

Consequently, the special assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmed, tweeted “welcome home mama.”

LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the absence of the First Lady has generated some controversy which culminated to a rumor about President Muhammadu Buhari getting married during the weekend.

All things being equal, the First Lady is expected to be in Nigeria this morning.