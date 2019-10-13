COVER STORIES
Aisha Buhari Back To Nigeria
First Lady, Aisha Buhari is back home to Nigeria after spending some weeks in the United Kingdom.
On her instagram page yesterday, she posted a picture of the wife of the Nigerian ambassador to the United Kingdom , Mrs Modupe Oguntade, and herself with the caption, “thanks for seeing me off.”
Consequently, the special assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmed, tweeted “welcome home mama.”
LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that the absence of the First Lady has generated some controversy which culminated to a rumor about President Muhammadu Buhari getting married during the weekend.
All things being equal, the First Lady is expected to be in Nigeria this morning.
MOST READ
Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts
2 Nigerians Make Global Digital Prominence List
Stakeholders Call For Allocation Of 5% National, States Budgets To Nutrition
Health Sector: Coalition Of CSOs Harp On Timely, Full Release Of Capital Budget
40% Of Patients Admitted To Surgical Service Will Have VTE – NSHBT
Sujimoto Boss Offers Scholarship To 50 Students
Workers Raise Concerns Over Yaba CMD’s ‘Tenure Elongation’
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PMB’s Stance On Cost Of Governance Signifies Economic Liberation- PSC
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Northern Youths Honour IGP, Tinubu
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NLNG Invests N10.8trn On Gas Plants, Infrastructure In Bonny
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PDP Rejects Moves By FG to Gag Media, Freedom of Speech
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Prepare For Strike, Labour Tells Workers
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Lawyer Writes UK, AGF, Others Over Abuse Of Prosecutory Power By Police
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Bayelsa Guber: APC Group Calls For Total Reconciliation In Bayelsa
-
NEWS21 hours ago
We Have No Knowledge Of Alleged Attack On Oshiomhole – Edo Govt