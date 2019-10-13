As APC Govs Wade Into Oshiomhole, Obaseki’s Rift

CHIBUZO UKAIBE and SUNDAY ISUWA write on the troubleshooting mission of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors into the rift between the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki and his predecessor and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Last week, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Governors Forum decided to wade into the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly which is an offshoot of the rift between the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The Oshiomhole and Obaseki face-off has gone unabated for months, defiling series of reconciliation attempts.

The friction which revolves around the Edo State governorship election in 2020, has since Oshiomhole’s loyalists kicked against Obaseki’s second term ambition. Oshiomhole, the immediate past governor of the state had single-handedly installed Obaseki as governor.

But Obaseki, like governors who accused their godfathers of political strangulation has in a bid to stamp his authority in the affairs of the state, fallen out with Oshiomhole. He has since moved to seize the APC structure and establish his dominance in the political dynamics of the state.

This scenario has since created tension not just within the state but the APC at the national level.

This concern informed the recent trip of the APC governors to the National Assembly. The progressive governors were worried that the crisis if left unchecked can destroy the party in Edo State ahead of the governorship election.

They were mindful of the internal crisis in the APC chapters of Zamfara and Imo States which made the party lose to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general elections.

Perturbed that the same scenario seems to be playing out in Edo State, the governors said they want to work with the leadership of the National Assembly to avert what happened in Zamfara State.

The meeting which held behind closed doors, had in attendance, chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, Borno State governor, Babagana Umar Zulum, Gombe state governor, Yahaya Muhammadu, Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, Nasarawa state governor, Sule Abdullahi who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Akabe, Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, Edo State governor Godwin Obaseki and Kwara State governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

The APC Governors Forum noted that if they did not unite with the lawmakers, especially those in the National Assembly the crisis will destroy their party.

Speaking before they went into a close door meeting, the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the co-chairman of the progressive Governors Forum and governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, said they are out to work in synergy with the members of the National Assembly.

Masari who is a former speaker of the House of Representatives underscored that they must all work together to ensure that the party does not witness another crisis that made them lose Zamfara State.

“Crisis will destroy our party,” Masari said adding that they need not to remind themselves on the need for peace since crisis made them to lose Zamfara State.

“We must not allow opposition like PDP to take our members,” Masari said while advising the lawmakers on the need to stick to their party aspiration.

“What happened in Zamfara State was avoidable. It was the crisis that made us lose Zamfara,” the Katsina State governor said, promising that the progressives governors forum will comply with the provision of their party constitution.

Masari said the committee he heads is preparing a legislative agenda that they will present to the National Assembly members on a later date adding that, “ this time around, we are in the same page with the National Assembly members.

“We want the National Assembly to give us the opportunity to address some issues that affect not just the progressives governors forum but the entire country. We will submit details of our request to the National Assembly in a later date,” Masari said while reminding them of President Buhari’s statement about the need for them as elected leaders to work together.

“The president wants us to build a relationship amongst the elected representatives,” he added.

Speaking earlier, the chairman, Progressive Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu said the governors forum delegation appreciates the leadership of the National Assembly over the way it is handling the legislative arm of government.

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the leaderships of both chambers are appreciative of the roles that the APC governors played in their emergence as Senate President and Speaker of the 9th National Assembly.

“The roles played a major part in the success we recorded at the elections and we are very grateful to you for this. I’m not sure of the Legislative Agenda that the Governor’s Forum are bringing but let me seize this opportunity to say that our Legislative Agenda would be unveiled on Friday which we hope to get across to you. We are also using this opportunity to invite the governors to the event.

“Whether or not we need to take it and amend it later before Friday, would depend on the presentation you are going to make today. We want to be working in unison, together as one party and as one government,” Gbajabiamila said.

While addressing the issue of one party and one government, Gbajabiamila drew the attention of the visitors to the crisis that rocked the legislature in Bauchi and Edo States.

“Whilst we were able to successfully resolve the issue in Bauchi State, which is an opposition state, unfortunately, we are unable to resolve that of Edo State. I think this is what we have to look at and prioritise,” the speaker said.

Gbajabiamila added, “We should consider how to constitutionally address the issue. For those of us on this side, the National Assembly, we are surprised that the exclusive constitutional roles given to us as prescribed in Section 12 of the constitution which is written unambiguously clear was being tested.

“We are a bit concerned about that. Of course we have three arms of government and on the basis of that, we will be going to court on this matter to resolve not just the judgement but to ensure that any other related issues like that do not come up again. The House of Representatives have adopted a theme, “The nation building is a joint task”, that is how we are operating in the National Assembly irrespective of our political party divides. We have resolved to come together when it comes to national issues. We believe that since there is one government, there should be a symbiotic relationship between the governors and the legislators. We are going to have a robust conversation after the press would have gone out,” Gbajabiamila added.

Also speaking, the Senate president Ahmad Lawan who said they have been working in harmony with the opposition party members in the National Assembly, said the visit was a special moment for them.

“This is the first meeting we will be holding with their progressive governors. The party and particularly the governors work had to ensure we emerged.

“We believe that you have done your part, the ball is now in our court. We intend to remain loyal party members and committed to the country to ensure the safety of the citizens,” Lawan said adding that they have a bi-partisan membership both in the Senate and in the House of Representatives.

“We must thank the governors for helping us to emerge. In the Senate, both the PDP and the Young Progressive Party (YPP) have been helping in national interest and our dealings at the Chambers is accross party lines.

Lawan who said all level of government must work together, assured the governors that they have partners in the National Assembly.

“All of us belong to states and there is need for us to continue to have this kind of interactions on how all this discussions will be enhanced,” Lawan added.

Interestingly, both chambers of the National Assembly had tried to intervene in the tussle in the past particularly in the Edo State House of Assembly. They had sent fact finding delegations to the state to ascertain the crisis in the chambers, following the inauguration of the Assembly with only 9 Members-elect in attendance and the election of a Speaker.

Although all 24 members of the Assembly belong to the APC, the two factions in the chamber expectedly, were loyal to either Obaseki or Oshiomhole.

Following the report of the ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives set up to investigate the crisis in the State Assembly, the House of Representatives on Wednesday, July 17 2019, directed that Governor Obaseki issue a fresh proclamation to inaugurate the Edo State House of Assembly within one week.

The House added that all actions taken by the current State Assembly be declared null and void pending proper inauguration and advised the Members to dissolve their factions in the interest of peace.

The House further directed that the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS) shut down the State Assembly and provide adequate security to avoid intimidation as alleged by some Members-elect.

This was met with opposition as groups, including Civil Society actors, women and youths led protests in Benin, the State capital, arguing that the directive given by the National Assembly was uncalled for, since the matter was already a subject of litigation.

However, the APC National Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, July 21 2019, insisted that the House of Representatives was correctly exercising its powers and as such, called Governor Obaseki to adhere to the rule of law.

Following the adoption of the report of the Senate ad-hoc committee on the Edo State House of Assembly crisis, the Senate aligned itself with the position of the House of Representatives as it directed Governor Obaseki on Tuesday, July 30 2019, to issue a fresh proclamation to inaugurate the Edo State House of Assembly within a week.

It added that if the Governor fails to do so within a week, the National Assembly will invoke its constitutional powers to take over the legislative functions of the State Assembly.

Reacting to this development, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie declared in a statement issued on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, that “this illegality will not stand”. The statement also made reference to the fact that the members of the Senate committee had been notified of at least three court cases regarding the subject matter and an order of the Federal High Court restraining various parties from interfering with the activities of the State Assembly.

The Edo State SSG maintained that “there is nowhere in the Constitution particularly section 11(4) which enables the National Assembly to take over any House of Assembly” and that Governor Obaseki duly complied with section 105(3) of the Nigerian constitution, which empowers him to issue a proclamation for the inauguration of a House of Assembly, and has no power to recall same.

The Edo State government instituted a case and got a ruling at a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering both the Senate and the House of Representatives and their agents to halt their plan to take over the duties of the state parliament until the determination of a pending suit before it.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo made the order at the resumed hearing in the case instituted by the Edo State Government to challenge the directive by the two chambers of the National Assembly.

However, while the House said it would appeal the judgement of the High Court, the Senate said it has not taken any decision to appeal the ruling.

As for the governors, rumours have been rife that some of them have been opposed to Oshiomhole’s continued stay as APC national chairman. In June, reports emerged that some governors were shopping for his replacement. For them, the way some of their former colleagues like in Zamfara, Imo and Ogun were treated remains instructive.

As such, they are wont to side with their colleague, Obaseki. Perhaps, this has informed their desire to see how an amicable resolution can be found over the lingering crisis.

With talks of possible defection arising from the crisis within the Edo State chapter of the APC ahead of the election, the governors and the National Assembly leadership would be expected to close ranks and try to salvage the situation. But, can they?