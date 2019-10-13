As Nigeria, South Africa Partner On Solid Minerals Devt, Others

ABAH ADAH writes on the implication of the accord reached by Nigeria and South Africa at the just concluded 9th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (NSABNC) in South Africa, for Nigeria’s mining industry.

Even if not for any thing else, the economic partnership agreement reached at the just concluded 9th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (NSABNC) in South Africa is of immense socio-economic benefit to both African countries. In fact it is a quick win for the Nigeria’s mining industry as virtually 8 out of the 9 areas focused on in the agreement border on solid minerals development in one way or the other.

The leadership of both countries agreed to cooperate and collaborate on solid minerals, agriculture, human capital development among others.

This follows the ratification of the proposals by senior officials of both countries at a meeting which took place earlier from 26th to 27th September, 2019 by a ministerial team of both countries prior to the commencement of the Bi-National Commission session held with the Presidents of both countries in attendance between 2nd and 4th October, 2019 in South Africa.

The Senior Officials during their meeting reviewed the performance of the existing MoUs between the two countries and proposed a 2-year implementation plan to last from January, 2020 to December, 2022.

The Ministerial Session according to a statement was co-chaired by the South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Members of the team included Ministers of Mines and Steel Development, Interior, Police Affairs, Trade and investment as well as Defence and their counterparts from South Africa.

The 9 areas of cooperation proposed by the senior government officials of both countries and approved by the ministerial team include: mineral beneficiation and processing; minerals & metals value addition; advancement of geo-scientific knowledge generation; regulatory framework and policy and investment promotion.

Others are joint study tour on Artisanal and Small Scale Mining (ASM) activities; Contribution to Energy Security; Capacity Building; as well as Contribution to Agriculture and Food Security.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite said it all while speaking to newsmen on the outcome of the ministerial session when he said the meeting was quite timely and mutually beneficial as it provided opportunity for the two countries to discuss cooperation on different sectors, particularly that of Mines and Steel.

Adegbite who disclosed that both countries acknowledged that they need to work together went ahead to highlight part of the mutual benefits, saying “South Africa just discovered crude oil and they need our experience in terms of petroleum exploration, especially offshore, and as they are very advanced in mining, we are learning from them to avoid the pitfalls that they experienced.

“We need to understand the steps they are taking especially in terms of environmental degradation-how mining can be properly done without salvaging the environment. It is really a symbiotic relationship.”

The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and that of the Republic of South Africa in October, 1999 established a Bi-National Commission (BNC) called Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (NSABNC) as a mechanism for a sustaining bi-lateral High-level dialogue to promote and increase cooperation in diplomatic, economic, security and other areas of mutual interest.

Why The Accord Is A Quick-Win For Nigeria’s Mining Sector

South Africa’s mining industry has been one of the country’s most influential for over a century. Mining in South Africa was once the main driving force behind the history and development of Africa’s most advanced and richest economy. Recent records according to an online source shows that the industry represents 18 percent of South Africa’s $588 billion Gross Domestic Product.

The first mine to be constructed in what is now South Africa began operations in 1852, a copper project that would go on to form the cornerstone of the town of Springbokfontein, today Springbok, in the Northern Cape Province.

Large-scale and profitable mining started with the discovery of a diamond on the banks of the Orange river in 1867 by Erasmus Jacobs and the subsequent discovery and exploitation of the Kimberley pipes a few years later and much later, the gold rushes that led to rapid development of gold fields.

The Big Hole mine in Kimberley is believed to be the deepest hand-dug excavation in the world.

Though diamond and gold production are now well down from their peaks, South Africa is still number 5 in gold, and remains a cornucopia of mineral riches: It is the world’s largest producer of chrome, manganese, platinum, vanadium and vermiculite. It is the second largest of ilmenite, palladiu, turtle and zirconium. It is also the world’s third largest coal exporter and a huge producer of iron ore; in 2012, it overtook India to become the world’s third-biggest iron ore supplier to China and the world’s largest consumers of iron ore.

With the art of organised mining in Nigeria traced to 1903, it means mining began in Nigeria at its very rudimentary stage over one and a half centuries behind South Africa as the area is said to have had its first mine by the year 1852. And considering the experience garnered over such a long time and the abundant riches possessed in assorted solid minerals by South Africa, there is no doubt that Nigeria’s mining sector stands to benefit most out of this new partnership by utilising the knowledge and/or technical assistance expected from the relationship in developing the sector and making it optimally profitable to both country and investors in line with the economic diversification agenda of the federal government.

Records have it that as at 2015, the mining of minerals in Nigeria accounts for only 0.3 percent of its GDP, due to the influence of its vast oil resources. The domestic mining industry is underdeveloped, leading to Nigeria having to import minerals that it could produce domestically, such as salt and iron ore.

Nigeria was a major mining hub, producing tin, columbite, and coal such that at a time it was contributing about 5 percent to the country’s GDP. The discovery of oil in 1956 and especially the ensuing oil boom of between 1960s and 1970s, hurt the mineral extraction industries and agricultural activities, as government and industry both began to focus on the new commodity as the main object of international trade and FOREX earner.