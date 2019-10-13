COVER STORIES
Banditry: Zamfara Panel Recommends Dethronement Of 5 Emirs, 33 District Heads
The fact-finding committee on banditry set up by the Zamfara State government has presented its report which recommended the deposition of five emirs and 33 district heads.
Presenting the report, chairman of the committee, IGP Mohammed D. Abubakar (rtd), said the committee was able to visit all the 17 emirate councils and eminent personalities, in addition to receiving memorandum from groups and organisations.
He noted that 6,315 persons were killed in the acts of banditry while 25,000 orphans were recorded.
According to him, the committee was able to review all the submissions and complaints of the victims.
It also considered over 150 recommendations to the state and federal government based on its findings.
Part of the recommendations, according to him, include dethroning of five emirs and 33 district heads.
He also called for the overhauling and restructuring of the traditional institutions in the state.
As it concerns the Nigerian Police, he said his committee had found three police officers wanting and recommended their dismissal.
“We have recommended the dismissal of three police officers and promotion of seven officers for their commitment to duty”, he added.
Governor Bello Matawalle commended the committee for a job well done and promised to study the report and act accordingly.
