Bayelsa Guber: APC Group Calls For Total Reconciliation In Bayelsa

…Wants discussion with Alaibe, Timi Frank, Orunimighe, others

A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of Young Stakeholders Forum (YSF), South-south zone has called on the national leadership of the party to urgently embark on a total reconciliation move within and outside the party to ensure victory ahead of November 16th governorship election in Baylesa.

The group believe that the chances of APC taking over Bayelsa currently is very high but the party’s governors forum, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) and the Bayelsa state leadership of the party, under the former governor Timipreye Sylva, should forget about political sentiments for now by reaching out to those who matters in Bayelsa politics.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, signed by its coordinator, Hon. Charles Ibinabo, the group said after a careful study of how the election will play out, Bayelsa is up for APC if it leaders could reach out to some persons and ensure total reconciliation among its members.

Hon. Ibinabo specifically called on the presidency to convene an urgent round table meeting with all the aggrieved governorship aspirants in the state and secure their commitment to the election, adding that Timi Alaibe’s political family, including former APC Bayelsa state chairman, Chief Tiwe Orunimighe and the former APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Timi Frank, who had predicted a victory for APC, among others should be engaged.

“Timi Alaibe’s political family cannot be ignored in Bayelsa politics. This is a man with massive supporters across all the political parties in the state and being a former APC leader in the state, he should be talked to.

“For the former APC state chairman, Chief Tiwe Orunimighe and the former APC spokesman, Timi Frank, their support become necessary because of their antecedents, the area they come from and their influence in Bayelsa politics.

“In 2015, Timi Frank was in APC and his prediction of the then candidate of the party came to pass. He has also said that APC will take over Bayelsa in the forthcoming election, we should embrace these voices and bring them on board to achieve total victory.

“We recalled that in the last governorship election in Osun state, the party stakeholders reached out to members of the opposition political parties like Chief Oyiola Omisore and it brought about the victory for APC.

“We are also in the know that the PDP is more desperate to win the state again, and it has set up a reconciliation panel headed by the former Senate President Bukola Saraki. We expect our party to move fast and reach out to those we think can add value to APC winning more state in the South-south,” the group stated.

The young APC stakeholders, however, revealed that on its own part, it has set up a 5-man delegation to meet Chief Alaibe, Chief Tiwe Orunimighe and even Timi Frank in Dubai, among others before the election.

The group specifically appealed to the Minister of Petroleum, Chief Timipreye Sylva to forget about whatever might have happened between him and the aforementioned before and give peace a chance to achieve the desire goal for the APC.