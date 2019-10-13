Bayelsa Guber: Coalition Denies Withdrawing Petition Against PDP Candidate At CCT

—Say We stand by Our petition

The Bayelsa Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability yesterday insisted on the immediate arrest and trial of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November Governorship elections in Bayelsa State Senator Bouye Diri by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegations of non-declaration of assets.

The group in a statement in Abuja said it stands by its petition that the PDP candidate did not declare his assets while he held sway as the chief of staff to the Governor Of Bayelsa State.

They further denied withdrawing their petition against the candidate.

A statement by the coalition’s director of Media and Publicity Kingsley Arthur said, “as a follow up and to clear doubts arising from the news making the rounds that the petition filed by Bayelsa Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability at the Code of Conduct Bureau against Senator Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has been withdrawn.

“We wish to affirm that this is certainly not true, the petition has not been withdrawn and it was defended by our Executive Director Joseph Ambakederimo on the 7th October, 2019. Senator Douye Diri is now expected to make his defence of the petition on Monday, October 14 and if he is able to convince the Bureau that he declared his assets as Chief of Staff /Principal Executive Secretary to the Governor between 2012 and 2014.

“We therefore wish to bring to the attention of the general public and Bayelsans in particular that we asked for an expedited investigation in our petition dated the 17th of September, 2019 and which was duly acknowledged by the Code of Conduct Bureau on which the subject petitioned would appear on Monday.”

Arthur pointed out that “we demand for expedited investigation and we have not seen that happened. We do not want to believe or think that some unscrupulous elements within and without the Bureau may be working in cohorts with agents of the Bayelsa Government to compromise the investigation and arraignment of Senator Douye Diri. The plan which has come to light is to deliberately delay the process of investigation and arraignment until the November 16th elections are held. This must not be allowed to happen under the leadership of Professor Mohammed Isah led Code of Conduct Bureau.

“We hold the Chairman of the Bureau to a very high esteem and we do not associate the Chairman to any nefarious and wicked plot to unduly delay or kill the flagrant disobedience of the rule of law by the Senator. Going further, the Chairman we know would not allow anyone impugn on his character and integrity nor that of the Code of Conduct Bureau under his watch.

“Any attempt from any quarter to derail this very important matter which we see as a rape on the constitution and a violation of extant laws shall be met with stiff resistance. There should be no cover-Ups within and without the Bureau. We also warned in our petition that this matter should not be politicized. We urge that everyone who is associated with this matter should deal with the facts of the matter that we have raised which are germane to all Nigerians.

“Again, for the information of the general public, we have filed new sets of documents with the Bureau to corroborate the claims in our petition that Senator Douye Diri, deliberately circumvented the law and the mandatory declaration of his assets as required by law” he stated.

Arthur noted that”Senator Douye Diri, was not just an aide to the Governor, he was Deputy Chief of Staff and principal Executive Secretary between 2012 to 2014, therefore for anyone to claim or peddle a defense that Senator Diri was just an aide to the Governor is only trying to trivialize an important matter and an attempt to ridicule the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“If we as a people are on the same page in the fight against corruption, this is the time for us all to give the fight against corruption an impetus to nip corruption in the bud. Therefore there is no better time than now for all well meaning Nigerian to join us and stop those who undermine the laws of the land to put themselves in position of power, this is the only way we can check and prevent corrupt tendencies and corruption from happening” he added.