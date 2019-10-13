Budget Defence: PMB Bars Ministers From Foreign Trips

Sequel to the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the immediate suspension of international travels by all cabinet members and head of government agencies so as to enable ministers personally lead the process of budget defence at the National Assembly.

According to a statement by the director of information in the office of the secretary to the government of the federation, Willie Bassey, the suspension of such travels will enable officials and agencies of the Executive Arm to work with the Legislature in order to ensure timely passage of the Appropriation Bill.

He said, “Honourable ministers who have already secured approval to travel are by this directive required to revalidate such approvals with Mr. President after confirming the schedule of appearances with the relevant committees of the National Assembly.

“Furthermore, all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to liaise with the relevant committees of the National Assembly for their schedules of budget defence.

PMB advocates tougher action against sexual abuse

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that stricter laws are needed to protect girls from abuse in schools across the country.

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said Buhari made his feelings known while reacting to the recent high profile revelation of sexual abuse cases in institutions of higher learning in the country,

He expressed delight that the incident, which was exposed through under-cover news reporting at the University of Lagos, had spurred an amendment to the nation’s laws regarding the issue in the National Assembly.

President Buhari said such proposed amendments passed by the Legislature will get his support “as long as they conform to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The country must do more to address incidents of sexual violence, sexual abuses in our schools, discrimination, human trafficking and cultural practices that violate women’s rights.”

He urged law enforcement agencies and school administrators to take up such cases with every seriousness and ensure that perpetrators face the consequences of their actions.

“Survivors and their families must avoid cover-up. They should be encouraged to come forth and report cases of abuses wherever and whenever they occur,” the president said.(NAN)