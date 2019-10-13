Day of Girls: Foundation Tasks Parents on Equal Opportunity for Children

The Peace Emmanuel Care Foundation(PEC), NGO that advocates support and empowerment opportunities for the less privileged, has called on parents to give equal opportunities to their children, irrespective of gender differences.

Pharm. Peace Emmanuel, President of the PEC, made the call on Friday at an empowerment event for secondary school girls to commemorate the 2019 International Day of the Girl Child, also called the Day of Girls.

The event held at Government Junior Secondary School, Durunmi II, Abuja, with the female students offered career counseling, health and motivation talks by experts.

According to Emmanuel, for the girl child to reach the zenith of her potential and contribute more to family and society, she needs equal opportunity with her male counterpart.

She noted that the age-long African practice of considering the male child first in empowerment initiatives, especially education and skills acquisition was still playing out in some family and communities.

“Girls have always proved themselves whenever given opportunities, so parents should celebrate their girl child and provide enabling environment for them to succeed.

“In some families, the girl is still been made to seat behind, do house chores, with little or no opportunity to aspire for greater heights professionally.

“The effect is that many of these teenagers have been made to believe that they cannot attain certain levels in life, and that is what we have come to correct.

“As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark today , PEC has come to inspire these young ones that being girls do not make them second class human beings.

“With hard work and equal opportunities, they can reach the pinnacle of their career, and we want every parent to realize this also,” she said.

High point of the event was the presentation of a debate by the students on the topic: “The Girl Child Education ends in the Kitchen.”

The participating students spoke passionately for and against the topic, and at the end they were all given gifts and certificates by the PEC foundation.

Mrs Vivian Atumah, Senior Mistress (Special Duties ) of the School, commended the foundation for the initiative, adding that “the event is a motivation the young girls need to believe in themselves in life.”

“I urge similar NGOs to use such international day celebration to come empower our students, besides the classroom experience,” she said.

Since 2012, October 11 has been declared by the United Nations as the International Day of the Girl, it is also called the Day of Girls.

The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

The observation supports more opportunity for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender.

This inequality includes areas such as access to education, nutrition, legal rights, medical care, and protection from discrimination, violence against women and forced child marriage.

The 2019 Theme is : “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable.”