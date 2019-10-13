Dickson And Politics Of Appointments

The recent avalanche of last appointments made by Governor Seriake Dickson, is causing confusion in the camp of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the November 16 Governorship election. OSA OKHOMINA writes.

In Bayelsa State now, the topical issue is the massive political appointments made by the governor Hon. Seriake Dickson. The appointments are not limited to a particular section of the PDP or age grade.

At the last count, over 350 appointments have been made with over 200 youths appointed as senior special advisers, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government council area where the governorship flag bearer of the APC, Chief David Lyon, hails from.

Also approved for appointment are 60 new special advisers from the eight local government councils of the state. Dickson also directed the caucuses to nominate women for appointments as special advisers this week, in areas where they have not been considered for appointment.

He has also appointed 32 chairmen of Rural Development Authorities and over a 100 women as special advisers.

Loyalists of the PDP told LEADERSHIP Sunday that Dickson’s action was a deliberate strategy to deliver the PDP, Senator Douye Diri, at the November 16 governorship election in the state.

It was learnt that Dickson resorted to offering mass appointments to members of the party to give them a sense of belonging and confidence to work for the PDP candidate at the election.

It was learnt that the governor was jolted by ongoing resignations and defections of his old appointees following irreconcilable differences arising from the party primaries that produced Diri.

A PDP chieftain, who spoke in confidence, said Dickson has always deployed the strategy of mass appointments during elections, adding that it was one of the tools the governor relied upon to win the 2015 governorship election.

He said the governor’s intention ahead of the poll is to saturate each community with his appointees, who will be on ground to reach the people on the election day.

In 2015, Dickson was so generous with appointments. He gave appointments to almost all the youths in the 105 wards of the state. Political watchers observed that perhaps the strategy contributed to Dickson’s defeat of Chief Timipre Sylva, who was the APC flag bearer in 2015.

“It worked for him in 2015. But whether it will work this time around is a different kettle of fish because the circumstances are different. It is on record that he is not the one contesting election. His tenure will soon end. Even most of the people he gave appointments prior to his second term election, were dumped after his victory.

“So people are aware that these appointees are only going to be used to prosecute the election for his candidate. After the election, they will be dumped. Even if some of them are retained till the end of Dickson’s tenure, the new government may not retain them” a party chieftain, who craved anonymity confided in our correspondent.

But some of the appointments made are being rejected by some politicians due to the belief that the appointment is deceitful and would not last. They claimed that many of those appointed in 2015 were later sacked after Gov. Dickson won his second term.

It was learnt that one of the 60 appointees, Goodnews Baraburu, who hails from Ogbia, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s local government area, immediately rejected the offer and defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Baraburu, who hails from Ogbia Constituency 2, said he rejected the offer and chose to join the APC following Dickson’s failures to honour Ogbia with the deputy governorship slot originally zoned to the East. The APC has however described the recent appointments as shameful and deceitful.

A member at the House of Representatives, Israel Sunny-Goli, warned youths and other stakeholders in the state against Dickson’s ongoing appointments.

Sunny-Goli, who represents Brass-Nembe Federal Constituency, described the appointments as Ponzi scheme and end time, which he said would not last long because they were part of Dickson’s plan to use and dump the appointees after the election.

Further describing Dickson’s strategy as desperate, the lawmaker said the governor in the last few days appointed dozens of commissioners, special advisers and senior special assistants without portfolios.

Sunny-Goli said: “It is unfortunate that the desperation of the outgoing governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson, to enthrone his cousin and preferred candidate, Sen. Douye Diri, whom he believes will protect him from anti-corruption agencies in Creek Haven (the Bayelsa State Government House) in the next few months, has made him lose his conscience, good judgment and sense of responsibility.

“Dickson seems to be sinking lower as the November 16th gubernatorial election gets near. This is evident in the ostentatious manner he dishes out appointments to his party members with the intention of artificially getting their loyalty and commitment especially to win the forthcoming election.

“In the past few weeks, Dickson has appointed dozens of commissioners as well as special advisers and senior special assistants without portfolios and any sense of governance direction. It is even alleged, in several quarters, that he abruptly appointed tens of youth presidents of various communities in the state as his senior special assistants after a meeting he had with them. How desperate can a chief executive be?

“The governor had, during his last media chat, mentioned that he will soon inaugurate chairmen and members of the twenty-four Rural Development Areas, RDAs, after refusing to constitute them since the start of his second term in office.The people of Bayelsa should be weary of Dickson’s Ponzi scheme. Because his ‘end-time’ appointments can best be described as MMM: they will not last long”.

He observed the governor used similar antics he used in 2015 but said the governor had forgotten that the people of the state were wiser and ready to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the poll.

Defectors From PDP Ungrateful

AS much as the governor’s strategy of mass recruitment of political appointees seems to be generating worry in the opposition party camp, the issue of increased defections is disturbing the PDP and Dickson.

At the last count, some special advisers of Dickson’s administration have dumped him and joined the APC.

The chief press secretary to the Governor, Hon. Fidelis Sorowei stated that the government and the party deplore the ungrateful and unpatriotic attitude of a few appointees who have been sustained and recognised in the midst of far more qualified persons for over seven years but are falling prey to the antics of the All Progressives Congress which is inducing party members with money and fake promises.

While the government wishes them well in their new endeavors, it is pertinent to note that for every appointee, the PDP has several other more qualified people who are ready and willing to be trusted with such privileged positions of responsibility.

It is indeed important to say that the PDP has discovered also that these unstable defectors have not got the support of the people of the respective areas who have been embittered until recently that they have not extended the support that they have been receiving as leaders to the people.

In almost all the cases, these resignations are a sign of relief to the party which are occasioned by celebrations from the people who feel oppressed by these defectors. The government shall give the deserved recognitions and appointments to members who are willing to work in the interest of the party, and the good people of the state.

Bayelsans should note that there are over three thousand appointees of this Government and the resignation of a few appointees will not make a difference. The resignations in 2015 were far more than this, yet they could not stop the PDP from winning the elections convincingly.