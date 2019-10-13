NEWS
Don Attributes Decay In Nigeria Education Sector To Lack Of Planning
Former Registrar and Chief Executive of National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), Professor Olu Aina has attributed the decay in education sector in Nigeria to lack of planning to meet demand of time.
Aina while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo regretted that failure of successive governments to upgrade curriculum to meet the demand of the moment, failure to put in place modern structures and facilities commensurate to student’s population, lack of enough teachers among others have rendered Nigeria Education system impotent.
“Our education system has had a lot of problems. Unfortunately one of such problems is lack of plans to grow with the aspirations of the people in line with modernized curricular and meeting the need of the expanding population.
“Some of the schools that were built for people many years ago have not enjoyed expansion in terms of structure and modernization, structures that were built when the population was one million is still been used when we have six million students population”
He attributed the backward trend to lack of commitment of governments to standardized education coupled with failure to appoint professionals to head education affairs by successive governments saying politicians who lack experience and professional know-how have always been appointed as Ministers of Education.
“In the period of my adulthood majority of those who have been made Ministers of Education were more of politicians than professionals.
“Even understanding what the problem of Education were had been a problem to many of the leaders in education sector, and that is the way things had been and that was why we are having retrogression in our education advancement to the extent that one of my friends abroad described the education of my country as suffering from acute broken bone”.
