NEWS
EFCC To Partner With INTERPOL On Maritime Security
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is to collaborate with the international police, INTERPOL to promote maritime security through a special project, tagged “Project AGWE.”
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the project, which will involve Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Benin is aimed at ridding Nigeria and the other countries involved of economic sabotage in the maritime environment.
The disclosure was made at the EFCC headquarters by the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, when INTERPOL’s analyst, Anastasia Kirillas, led a delegation that came on a working visit to the Commission.
According to Kirillas, the essence of “Project AGWE” is for the designated countries to work together and encourage cooperation and broader intelligence sharing between law enforcement agencies across national borders.
Apart from assisting the EFCC in investigation and capacity building, Kirillas said the initiative will focus on maritime security in the designated countries and the strengthening of the capacities of law enforcement agencies in the West African sub-region.
She praised the EFCC for its effective collaboration with the Nigerian Navy through joint operations.
The project, which Kirillas disclosed is sponsored by the United States Department of State will further strengthen West African regional capabilities in maritime security, through the exploitation of evidence and intelligence in the region, and building stronger relationship in the light of the expanding criminal networks within the region’s maritime environment.
Kirillas further assured that the collaboration will lead to improved capacity building, mentoring and the equipping of law enforcement agencies in the designated countries with tools to preserve crime scenes, and collection and exploitation of evidences.
Magu, in his response observed the need for improved regional and international cooperation between Nigeria and other countries in terms of Intel sharing and gathering, noting that information was key in carrying out criminal investigations.
The EFCC boss added that a seamless flow of information among regional and international law enforcement agencies was needed to confront the expanding frontiers of economic crimes.
While expressing his deep appreciation of INTERPOL’s assistance to the Commission, Magu noted that “cooperation between the Commission and Interpol has been beneficial to both parties.
“Through such cooperation, the Commission was able to nab a suspect in a case of money laundering to the tune of €650,000. As a result of the arrest, the EFCC, was also able to secure an interim forfeiture of several properties of the suspect to the federal government, while presently prosecuting him at a Federal High Court in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State.”
MOST READ
Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts
2 Nigerians Make Global Digital Prominence List
Stakeholders Call For Allocation Of 5% National, States Budgets To Nutrition
Health Sector: Coalition Of CSOs Harp On Timely, Full Release Of Capital Budget
40% Of Patients Admitted To Surgical Service Will Have VTE – NSHBT
Sujimoto Boss Offers Scholarship To 50 Students
Workers Raise Concerns Over Yaba CMD’s ‘Tenure Elongation’
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PMB’s Stance On Cost Of Governance Signifies Economic Liberation- PSC
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Northern Youths Honour IGP, Tinubu
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
NLNG Invests N10.8trn On Gas Plants, Infrastructure In Bonny
-
NEWS21 hours ago
PDP Rejects Moves By FG to Gag Media, Freedom of Speech
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Prepare For Strike, Labour Tells Workers
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Lawyer Writes UK, AGF, Others Over Abuse Of Prosecutory Power By Police
-
NEWS21 hours ago
We Have No Knowledge Of Alleged Attack On Oshiomhole – Edo Govt
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
APC Blasts PDP, CUPP, Says Party Is A Comedy Group