Electricity: BEDC To Distribute 114, 740 Prepaid Meters in Ondo

No fewer than 114,740 pre-paid meters will be distributed across the 18 local government areas of Ondo state by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) to its customers.

The Executive Director, Commercial of the company, Mr Abu Ejoor, who disclosed this in Akure at the Media Launch of Ondo State Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Scheme, said the meters will be distributed with next two years.

Ejoor said ,the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) recently introduced MAP to bridge the metering gap in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to him, the main objective of MAP regulations by NERC is to encourage the development of independent and competitive meter services.

He maintained that the development is to eliminate estimated billing, close the metering gap through accelerated meter roll out and enhance revenue assurance in NESI.

Ejoor said that a monthly average of about 10, 000 meters would be installed at peak level, after the initial take off and build up period.

He said that metering would take off from four locations in Akure North and Akure South Local Government areas of the state.

“In taking off, MAP in BEDC will have up to three months of building up on the meter roll out, during which the MAP parties will be understanding the terrain and the customers understanding the requirements.

“This may initially make the metering process appear slow.

However, the roll out will eventually pick up with the expected monthly run rate of 10, 000 meters and a total of at least 114,740 meters within the next two years,” he said.

Ejoor, who listed Igbatoro, Ijapo, Alagbaka and Ilesha Road, said that FLT Energy Systems Ltd and Sabrud Consortium Nigeria Ltd had been chosen as the MAPs to undertake meter installation in the state.

He said that the MAP parties would carry out a street by street enumeration of customers in the locations as a prerequisite for metering.

According to him, customers will be required to complete the customer data and survey form, known as “Know Your Customers ” which will be available online on BEDC website.

He said that after customers had been confirmed to have been enumerated, they would obtain and fill the meter application form.

According to him, after that approved electrical officials will access customers’ premises to ensure they are properly wired in readiness for metering.

“Once a customer’s premises is cleared as ready, such customer will be advised on how to pay for the meter; whether single phase or 3 phase, the price of which are N38, 350 and N70, 350 respectively.

We advise customers not to give cash to either MAP or BEDC staff and should pay to only bank accounts, designated by the MAPS.

“Our customers are enjoined to cooperate with the enumerators going round the various locations in the state, by responding promptly to requests for completion of enumeration form.

“Part of the requirements are a passport photograph, a utility bill for postpaid customers and vending slip for prepaid customers, telephone numbers and email address.This is also a prerequisite for metering as the customers’ data need to be captured for meters to be given out. Those who are not yet BEDC customers will also be enrolled. ”