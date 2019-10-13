Encounter With Blind Furniture Maker In Kebbi

A 55 – year- old blind man in Kebbi State, Muhammadu Muktar of Bachaka village of Argungu local government area, is determined to change the narrative by proving to the world that there is ability in disability. Yahaya Sarki writes of his encounter with Muktar.A 55 – year- old blind man in Kebbi State, Muhammadu Muktar of Bachaka village of Argungu local government area, is determined to change the narrative by proving to the world that there is ability in disability. Yahaya Sarki writes of his encounter with Muktar.

While many people who are physically- challenged take to the streets begging or rather becoming liabilities to their families and causing nuisance to the society in general, Muktar, who is visually impaired

is a family man who engages in making home – made furniture using local accessories ranging from metal, plastic stripes, bamboo etc.

Even though he cannot see, he has the talent ,the skill to manufacture furniture which he sells for the upkeep of his family.

Although Muktar did not attend any school to get western education, he has however had Islamic education in Sokoto State and indulged in street begging from street to street and town to town.

His begging adventure took him to countries like Ghana, Burkina Faso and Mali for 5 years, and after realising that it is not the way out for him, he finally abandoned it. He , instead opted to join the Disable Rehabilitation Center, Sokoto in 1979.

Muktar told Leadership Sunday that he defied his ego and abandoned begging to opt for furniture making in spite of visual impairment. “ I started my early life attending Islamic school in Sokoto State and later relocated to Aljannare village in Suru local government area of Kebbi State.

“When I acquired some level of Islamic knowledge, I decided to go on begging since I don’t have the means to sustain my family and I am blind. So I said I will do the begging in a big way , by a big way I mean I will leave the shores of Nigeria to go to a foreign country to engage in begging so that I can get big money.

“So what I did was to gather some money to start preparation to travel out of Nigeria for begging. I travelled to far away Ghana, from Ghana to Burkina Faso and from Burkina Faso to Mali where I stayed for 5 years roaming the streets begging before I finally returned back home to Nigeria when I realised that begging could not sustain me and my family,” he explained.

In the long run, after Muktar’s sojourn outside the country , he finally returned back to Nigeria with a different mindset. There and then, he concluded going to Sokoto again in 1979 to join the rehabilitation center in Sokoto where he received training and acquired skills on how to make chairs, camp bed and other metal works.

‘’After the completion of my 3 – year training in Sokoto where I learnt skills in furniture making with local accessories, I still felt I needed more training, more advanced training. I moved to Kano Crafts School for disabled persons in 1980 and spent another three years where I graduated and I was issued with a certificate and working tools to start up my own business.

“When I came back home and gradually started my hand work for a period of two years , I still felt I needed to perfect my skills and the only place to do it is in Lagos State School for the Handicap . My blindness posed a strong challenge to me ,however, I summoned courage and left for Lagos in 1983, so that I can become an expert having spent another two years. However succour came my way when I got sponsorship for the advanced skill acquisition training in Lagos through the regime of late Aliyu Shehu Shagari,” he said.

In a soft voice, feeling fulfilled, Muktar expressed gratitude to God . First for making him realise that begging is not the way out for him as a physically – challenged man and for making him to be self reliant , surviving on the art of making or fabricating furniture for sale which has sustained him and is still sustaining him for over 30 years. He said he has achieved so much with his business which according to him, wouldn’t have been possible if he had engaged in street begging.

“I have achieved so much, I was able to educate my three children , two males and a female who is now a student at the School of Nursing in Birnin Kebbi. I also have a farm where I cultivate different crops to feed my family. All these come from the proceeds I get from making furniture for sale,” he said.

According to him , within three days, he can make two chairs and in five days, a set of furniture which he sells at N40,000 to N44,000 naira. He sells each camp bed at the rate of N20,000 to N15,000 naira. Customers from far and near come to patronise his products . Sometimes, the products when produced are taken to the market for sale , some people also buy the chairs to use in their offices. Muktar also expressed happiness that he participated at the just-concluded Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises Clinic in Kebbi where the vice president came and commended him for making furniture in spite of his blindness.

It is interesting to note that Muktar passionately continues to make his living through making furniture, however he faces some challenges of working tools such as welding machine, iron bending machine, blender machine, power generator , irons/metals and rubber.

He is a replica of hard work, self reliance and a good example that physical disability is not a ticket for begging.