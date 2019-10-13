Home-grown Solutions To Nigeria’s Problems

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) with a directive that the eight-member team should work in line with his administration’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. To achieve this, he charged them to look inward and come up with home grown solutions. The president urged them to work in collaboration with the existing employment generating agencies of government to accomplish this.

This was not the first time the president would indicate that he is committed to wriggling 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, but it was perhaps the first time he laid emphasis on achieving it by looking inward, proclaiming that such efforts must be both suitable and sustainable. Also in the blueprint is the assurance that all key MDAs will be available to meet with the Council to discuss how a Nigeria that works for all can be created.

Indeed, with a N10.33 trillion budget proposal for the year 2020 where N2.45 trillion has been set aside for debt servicing, deficit projected at N2.18 trillion, which will be financed by new foreign and domestic borrowings, among others, it is high time such directive given to the Council was taken with every sense of responsibility.

The Council, in line with the president’s directive should come up with constructive measures on how to create wealth. This can only be done through an expanded window of increase in the nation’s export competitiveness as well as overseas investments.

We recall that Nigeria got in and out of recession shortly after the Buhari-led administration assumed power in 2015. Even at that, Nigeria’s reported growth rate is still not fast enough to create the jobs we need to meet our national ambition of collective prosperity owing to the need to tread carefully in view of the mess it inherited. Nevertheless, many of the ideas this administration had developed in the last four years were targeted at returning Nigeria back to the path of growth but not much has been achieved, with increasing debt profile and unemployment.

President Buhari’s projection could be said to be in tandem with Singapore, Taiwan and China whose leaders, at one time or the other, took the bull by the horn by looking inward. Today, these countries have risen from local to global economies. Much of Singapore’s success today can be attributed to the vision of one man, Lee Kuan Yew, that country’s first Prime Minister who served his country meritoriously from 1959 to 1990.

About half a century ago, Singapore was an island without any natural resources to call its own. Since then, it has pulled off a dramatic transformation – boasting of two casino-integrated resorts and an airport that has frequently topped the world’s best list. In addition, the central business district is crowded with skyscrapers than rival neighbouring Hong Kong and mid-town Manhattan in far-flung New York.

Lee Kuan Yew achieved the feat by making Singapore attractive as a destination for investment as well as focusing on drawing world class manpower, building state of the art infrastructure as well as excellent air and sea linkages, a low and transparent tax regime, clean and efficient bureaucracy, a strong regulatory and legal framework, a neutral diplomatic policy which has ensured it is an ally of the US as well as China, and developing a clean and green city. These factors have ensured Singapore’s stupendous economic success. They have also led to the emergence of Singapore as a powerful and wealthy financial centre.

But above all, Mr Lee’s principled approach to nation building forged his legacy as a luminary. He performed a miracle transforming Singapore from one of the poorest countries in the world in the 1960s to being among the most advanced today. His main contribution and the key to his success was that he understood that in order to put Singapore on a sustainable growth trajectory one needs much more than sound economic policy. Any policy can be reversed, any incentive for growth can be dismantled, but Mr Lee built a country whose institutional set-up is unparalleled.

To achieve his dream, he had to change the mindset of that country’s population of around two million people. Singaporeans had to be more welcoming to immigrants if the country were to grow. The population needed to expand by continually attracting high-calibre people who would create employment, bring in the much-needed capital and, most importantly, pass on their key skills. As a result, the economic value of every person in Singapore today is as high as that of the US.

President Buhari can replicate the same feat in Nigeria. What he only needs is the kind of political will Mr Lee wielded in Singapore to wriggle the people out of poverty. Only recently, he ordered the closure of Nigeria’s land borders to prevent influx of foreign items, majority of which can be produced locally. Commendable as this measure is, some Nigerians argue that charging high tariff on all goods you don’t produce or have alternative for does not augur well for the country.

This newspaper believes however that harsh economic measures such as this, coupled with the directive on home-grown solutions to the myriad of economic problems bedeviling the country, is the tonic the Nigerian economy needs to compete with other global economies. We urge the newly constituted economic team to key into the president’s vision of enriching the great mass of Nigerians by working assiduously to meet the target set for them by the Buhari administration.