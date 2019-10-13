IDPs: Tackling Malnutrition Amidst Boko Haram Resurgence

Tackling malnutrition among the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the Boko Haram ravaged states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa has been a herculean task to the various governments of the states, the United Nations Children Emergency Fund ( UNICEF) and the Department for International Development (DFID). FRANCIS OKOYE writes.

According to Nutrition Sector annual projections, an estimated 370,000 boys and girls under the age of 5 in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States were prone to severe acute malnutrition (SAM), a life threatening condition.

It is reported that malnutrition surveillance data indicates slight improvement on the nutrition situation since the beginning of the response.

However, the resurgence of the Boko Haram terrorists attacks , poor feeding situation, lack of safe drinking water and in-accessibility of some of the communities the terrorists are still waging war with the Nigerian military, continue to hamper efforts by stakeholders to curb malnutrition among IDPs in the affected states.

Worst hit are IDPs from the northern part of Borno State where the Boko Haram terrorists have continued to wreck havoc on lives, private and public structures.

For instance, all the IDPs from Marte in Marte local government area of northern Borno and their counterpart from Kalabalge local government area have been moving from one camp to the other as a result of continuous displacement.

The same applies to IDPs from Baga, Magumeri, Gudumbali , Monguno among others, all from northern Borno who are also witnessing the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists.

While some of the IDPs like those of Gudumbali ,Monguno, Damasak have been resettled by the Borno State government in its earlier programme of resettling IDPs, the terrorists again sacked them from their communities and central locations.

The arrival of these IDPs to existing camps in Maiduguri continues to overstretch facilities provided in camps by the government and the humanitarian agencies.

While some of the female IDPs came in with already malnourished children, with others who entered the camps with pregnancy and later give birth to malnourished children, the nutritional measures put in the camps became inadequate to cater for the existing sick children and the new arrivals to the camps.

Already, according to the UNICEF nutrition manager in Maiduguri, Sanjay Kumar Das, UNICEF as implementing partner with DFID has tackled 233,000 cases of severe acute malnutrition ( SAM ) among the IDPs in north-east between October 2018 and May 2019.

Das said the partners were targeting treatment of 87,000 cases of the SAM with about N18.5 billion in Borno and Yobe States from 2019 to 2022.

In the same vein, UNICEF nutrition specialist, Aminu Usman, told participants at a media dialogue organised by UNICEF and the Child Rights Bureau Department, Federal Ministry of Information with support from DFID, that Nigeria needs N5 billion to process the procurement of 258, 950 cartons of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food ( RTUF ) for treatment of SAM in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States.

He also informed the gathering that funding has been secured for 29,314 cartons of RTUF with a funding gap of N4.4 billion for procurement of 229, 636 cartons of RTUF.

Usman said, “It is estimated that there will be 258, 950 boys and girls under the age of five suffering from severe acute malnutrition ( SAM ) in 2020 in Borno, the worst hit by the Boko Haram insurgency, as well as Yobe and Adamawa States,” he noted.

On her part, Abigail Nyukuri , nutrition expert UNICEF, noted that 11 per cent, 13 per cent and 6 per cent of children under the age of five in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States were suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

She revealed that malnutrition contributes to 50 per cent of deaths recorded among children aged five in the affected states, warning that malnutrition causes brain damage , as well as compromised intellectual capacity in adulthood.

The pathetic condition of the IDPs is seen on the faces of their malnourished children.

Thus, a trip to the Farm Centre IDPs camp in Ruwan Zafi area of Maiduguri bared it all about the effect of resurgence of the Boko Haram terrorists on treatment of malnourished IDPs especially in Borno State.

The Farm Centre IDPs camp which is host to IDPs from eight local government areas of Borno State, comprising Konduga, Mafa , Marte , Kalabalge, Dikwa , Ngala, Jere and Bama is a home to 20,104 IDPs.

According to the community-based Acute Malnutrition ( CMAM ) provider in the camp, Zara Bako , over 376 cases of malnourished children were recorded in the camp within one month, with majority of them being new arrivals from different communities following resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in their areas.

Bako said some of the IDPs came into the camp with their already malnourished children, while others gave birth to malnourished children in the camp.

She blamed the malnutrition on poor dietary feeds the IDPs give to their children while in their base, as well as inadequate feeding by some of the lactating mothers and pregnant mothers who suffer hunger and in effect give birth to malnourished children .

She said most of them who came to the camp with their malnourished children had been getting treatment at UNICEF facility in the camp with the Ready To Use Therapeutic Food ( RTUF ) provided by DFID administered on the children, as appetite test for the regaining of their lost weight.

Bako said with the help of Community Nutrition Moblisers (CNM) formed by the Borno State government, the new arrivals are screened either in the camps or host communities, and once symptoms of malnutrition is traced on any of the children, the child would be referred to the outpatient therapeutic program ( OPT) , run by Borno State government in conjunction with UNICEF.

“ The Community Nutrition Mobilisers do enter houses to check for the IDPs living within the host communities and camps , for children aged 6 to 59 months with malnutrition cases, and any child screened, whose mid-upper-arm circumference ( MUAC ) is bellow 11.5cm , will be referred to the outpatient Therapeutic centre in any of the camps.

“ A case at hand is one year old Fatima Abdullahi, admitted here at Farm Centre Malnutrition treatment centre with mid-upper-arm circumference of 11. 2cm on 14th August this year, but today after applying the DFID RTUF and other medications on the child, the mid-upper-arm circumference is now 13cm as October 2.

“ Similarly, 13 months old Falmata Modu, was admitted into our facility with MUAC 10.8cm on August 20, but after treatment, the MUAC by October 2, returned to 12.0cm. Their condition is now better,” she noted.

Bako however said challenges faced by the centre include attitude of some mothers who move from centre to centre in the camps using their malnourished children to collect double ration of the DFID RTUF appetite food, and in turn sell the food therapy to willing buyers.

Another challenge she noted was the absence of standby ambulance to accompany parents whose children were referred to stabilisation centre, should the case go beyond the centre’s capacity.

She said the ambulance was necessary to accompany the sick children, so as to ensure that their mothers didn’t default on the instruction given to them to take their children to the stabilisation centre.

“Some parents, when we refer them to the stabilisation centre, we don’t know whether they actually took their children to the centre, since there is no ambulance to carry them to the place,” she said.

However speaking, the chairperson, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, said the state government has been able to tackle the issue of malnutrition among the IDPs with other partners through robust intervention programmes.

One of such programmes according to Hajiya Kolo was the launching of nutritional support programme .

“We started the programme in Bama when we saw new arrivals with quite a large number of acute malnourished pregnant mothers, lactating mothers and children under the ages of 5 years.

“ We designed a programme by providing large quantities of food items that has quite a number of micronutrients that is good for that category of IDPs.

“We created surveillance team for malnutrition and engaged UNICEF consultant to work collectively with us to fight malnutrition among the IDPs, “ Hajiya Kolo said.

She said another policy adopted by SEMA to meet the nutritional needs of the IDPs was the provision of bulls to the camp on a regular basis.