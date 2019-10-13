Inside The Business Of Renting Parents, Crowd For Weddings

This is supposed to be about me not my parents, but will they support my marital plans because my fiancé or fiancée is from a different tribe? Will they accompany me to meet the other family? This is the dilemma most people find themselves. In this report SAMUEL ABULUDE and ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH found that when faced with such situations, some people end up renting parents and crowd for the ceremony.

Although marriage ceremonies are normally looked forward to and attended by both families and friends in this clime because it is not only a moment of joy but also affords the bride and groom the opportunity to show one’s parents and relations, something is definitely amiss when one of the couple uses a different person(s) to act as the parent and rent people to act as family members.

A lot of couples because of no parental approval and the desperation to get married embrace the alternative of renting persons and sometimes a crowd as family members to witness their wedding ceremonies.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that very recently a lady from the South Eastern part of the country (name withheld to shield her identity) was betrothed to a guy who for one reason or the other refused to make his parents known.

The groom travelled this year with fake parents to the east to meet the family of his wife-to-be for the introduction and traditional marriage. The lady knowing that those were not his parents kept it a secret for a while and pestered him still when they got back to Lagos that she would like to know his real family members even if it is one or two.

The man assured her and kept postponing. As the church wedding date became nearer, the lady became apprehensive and notified her church leadership. The pastors was said to have summoned the man to find out why he refused to produce his real parents and family relations?

Alas, the church wedding was cancelled a week to the date and the lady became heartbroken and the marital relationship was severed. This incident captures a true life story and reflects the danger of not getting parental approval even if it is from one of the parents and family members before one goes ahead to marry.

With the era of social media and deception taking a more bizarre measure, ladies and men who are planning their future together as husband and wife must know the families they are getting married to. Thus, the elderly who are the custodian of our culture still believes that it still plays a major role in this part of the world. It has guided our values as Nigerians and Africans to respect the marriage institution made by God.

As the practice becomes entrenched LEADERSHIP Sunday checks revealed that parents and crowd renting is even permitted in some marriage registries (court marriage) in Lagos as long as the couple are willing to pay the persons to pose as father and mother and the crowd acting as relations as well.

The Ikoyi registry is a good example as most couples who seek to get married to their white lover and travel with them overseas, sometimes rent parents and crowd to give the marriage ceremony some realness. Whether this is done with the real couples approval or non-approval is a different case entirely.

This translates to the fact that materialism and the ways of the western world in marriage ceremonies have crept into our culture and ways as well. In the past, this is not heard of as marriage ceremonies are what normally showcases the parents of the couple and if anyone is dead. A minute silence is sometimes done to honour the person.

A marriage and relationship counselor, Mrs Gladys Obishili baring her mind on the matter said it is desperation and reality of the times that has cause couples to rent crowd to attend their marriage ceremonies.

“Renting of parents and crowd for marriage connotes insincerity and desperation to be accepted to the parents of their spouse by one of the couples. It is a bad signal for a marriage. Parental consent ought to be ironed out during courtship and the reasons considered. It is these reasons that should determine the next point if action for the man and lady who plans to get married.

‘’ A great number of persons and mine inclusive pray and seek for the parental approval for years before going ahead with the marriage because you need the blessing of the parents in marriage and they are highly important,” she stated.

It is no-longer a surprising thing for a man to travel to far away land to get married and failed to show his families or some saying their parents are late. And with the insistence of the wife, he decided to lead her to a family house and on getting close to the neighborhood he asked the wife to go ahead and that he wanted to ease himself or something delaying the movement for him both of them to go together to the door if the family house in the village. And the wife was now told the shocking story that the man he got married though is from the family but is dead few years ago.

Such stories no matter how non-credible they are show that renting parents for marriage ceremonies is not a good signal for the marriage to be consummated.

From psychological perspective as the people witness increase in people getting married without their parents consent despite the fact that the tradition from inception does not agree to that Dr. Maymumah Kadiri, Mental Health Physician and Psychotherapist says the practice is wrong in its entirety.

Kadiri who spoke with our correspondent exclusively, says young people, on their own are breaking away from the norm because the world is changing, adding that we should expect to see more cases.

To couples who got married without their parents consent, the psychologist said they would say they are happy with themselves and their parents would get around it sooner or later when they see that they are making progress and that is their own perception and not that of their parents.

Looking at this from the psychological aspect, the psychotherapist said there is a lot of anxiety and provoking thoughts, adding that the feeling of couples whether they can be accepted or not become dominant as the relationship/marriage goes on.

“So couples who got married without their parents consent always walk within an egg shell, like it may work or it may not work, until the parents decided to get around, and sometimes, the parents of the couple may never get around it. At that stage, it becomes your own cross, if you get it right, good for you.

“A lot of emotion comes in, starting from the stage at which couples took the decision of getting married without their parents consent till when they finally got the approval.

“During that period, couples may be withdrawn from their relatives, depression set in and that feeling of dejection, abandonment come in as well because, at that stage, their parents and siblings may not want to talk to them, because they would think that they are disobedient children, so they may not want to associate with them and it is not everybody that can take it. If the couples are vulnerable, that can act like a trigger for them to break down emotionally.”

As a doctor in psychiatric hospital, Yaba, Kadiri said she has seen cases of people brought in as a result of rejection by parents, denying them of getting married.

She said, “One particular case was a lady who was brought in from her wedding reception. At her reception, she started by smashing her wedding cake, destroying things. That has never happen in her life before, so they took her to us.

“When she finally got settled, we realized that before they got to the stage of getting married, a lot of battle took place. Her in-laws rejected her because she is not Igbo, so they rejected her for a long time. When they finally accepted her, she became overwhelmed, and that is why she broke down at her wedding day. So she went through that acute stress reaction; adjustment disorder before depression then set in.”

On the side of the parents, Kadiri said they may begin to have the feelings like; “what did we do wrong; are we bad parents; didn’t we advise them enough: are we doing the right time; will we lose our child in this process, what do we need to do now? So they come back to their parenting role.”

Kadiri said the mothers are often time more at risk because of their emotional attachment to their children, adding that in Africa, a bad child is the mother’s child, so all that finger’s pointing may make the woman break down because she may feel that the child may be abandoned by his/her father, making her more anxious.

“Some mothers may, during that period become over religious, you may see them attending all the church services. At that stage, they will now start having what we called ‘high functioning depression’.

She however advised that parents should be more supportive than being judgmental. She said, “My advise to parents is that at this point in time, we must go back to what we called intentional parenting which involve the fact that we are not just there to provide shelter, feeding and clothing for our children, but we are also there for them emotionally and psychologically.

“So parents need to start by listening to their children, not being judgmental, so they listen to the child attentively and allow that child to achieve his/her goals in life.

“We as parents are supposed to guide, support, inspire our children, not always taking the hard side. Let there be a dialogue between parents and their children, letting their children feel more connected and supported. Let us always thrive to look at the happiness of our children and not allow religion, tradition, racism to destroy the happiness of our children because we actually need a healthier society.”