Insurgency: Army Needs More Encouragement – Sen Bulus

Sen Amos Kilawangs Bulus is representing Gombe South Senatorial district in the 9th session of Nigerian senate. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI the retired military officer states that terrorism cannot be won in one day and called on Nigerians to support the military.

What are your plans for your people now that the Senate has resumed?

I outline everything in my campaign manifestoes but the major ones is the feeling of marginalisation that my people have endured for years. It started right from the time we were a part of North-east. My people feel that they have represented the state so well. They are academically sound, yet we feel we are not getting our share. We decide to do things different by uniting the southern zone. We have different tribes and this is a challenge because some people always feel short-changed. So we decide to unite our leaders because like in my local government, I have three first class Chiefs, so you can’t take decision without consulting and carrying the three of them along. So these type of divisiveness has always been there. We need to be united as a zone and ensure that there is Peace among the different tribes. For the youths, I don’t want to be giving them fish, we have decided to teach them how to catch fish. This will come in way of skill acquisition, because collar jobs cannot go round.

Your zone is regarded as an agrarian area yet you haven’t said anything about agriculture?

We are trying to encourage people to go back to the farms. My governor immediately he was sworn in bought large quantity of fertiliser and sold it to farmers at a subsidied rate, but that is not enough because it came a bit and when the farming season has gone a bit far. The farmers need modern equipment and also early delivery. We will encourage the young farmers to form groups where they will be given soft loans. As it is now, this is what we are planning now because the constituency project has been approved for the 8th session and my predecessor has gone far. But now that the 2020 budget is coming up, we will definitely capture some of these things.

Gombe State is one of those accommodating repentant Boko Haram members. How is that going for the state?

Gombe has been relatively calm compared to our sister States Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. The repented Boko Haram are being trained so they can be integrated into the society.

Nigeria seems to be under siege from the activities of bandits, kidnappers and Boko Haram. Are you worried?

We are on track. If you know the history of terrorism, then you will know that terrorism is wide. It is also happening everywhere now. Even developed nations like America with all their technology have not been able to conquer terrorism. It is a faceless kind of war. If we are fighting a conventional war today, I can tell you that the Nigerian military is capable of winning any conventional war. Anywhere they go for peace keeping, they are always applauded. But this is a nonconventional warfare, you don’t even know when the enemy will strike. For example, those being rehabilitated claim they have repented and don’t want to kill people again. Who knows what is really in their heart. It is possible they will go back tomorrow and kill again once they are released. We will keep managing the situation until it is over.

With your military background, given the opportunity to formulate a template on how to end insurgency in Nigeria, what will it be?

So many factors are involved, there is the economic issue, unemployment aspect, our insatiable appetite for luxury goods, people have become desperate to acquire wealth they didn’t work for. So there are a lot of factors that lead to criminality. To end insurgency and other crimes, we need to look at the root-cause first. There is this saying that, once there is a human being, there must be an element of crime. I am also worried that, the crime rate has increased, in fact it was the first thing that was brought on the floor of the chambers as we resume. The reps have also invited the service chiefs. So I will not lay the blame on the government and armed forces.

Now that you mention the Armed Forces, some Nigerians seem to think that the army has been polarized. Do you share this view?

I wouldn’t want to take that as an excuse because I have been in the system. It looks so simple for those who are sitting on the fence. If these people go to the field and experience what soldiers go through on the battle field, then you will understand why some of these things happen. Some of the things that happened on the field are too gory to be related to civilians. How many Nigerians will sign up to go and die for others to live? Yet Nigerians don’t appreciate them. At the slightest mistake, they crucify them. They should be encouraged instead of condemnation. This terrorism cannot be won in one day because you don’t know who is involved. You can see that Borno is relatively calm but the day the insurgency will come out to strike, you will be surprised. So it is not a conventional war. I hear people talking about state police with good argument but if you look at it critically, knowing the attitude of our politicians especially Governors, you will be surprised one day, some people will not be able to sleep in their homes because if you insult a governor, he will send the state police to torment you. So there are pros and cons for state police, but we must also restructure our police. People who insult police and soldiers forget that, they are also part of the society. So they will definitely adopt the attitude of the society.