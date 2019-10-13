Intrigues As Lalong Swears In Council Chairs

In this piece, ACHOR ABIMAJE writes on the intrigues surrounding the swearing in of management committee chairmen, after a tribunal judgement in Plateau State.

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, in accordance with the ruling of the local government election appeal tribunal which declared Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven of PDP duly elected in the October 10, 2018 council election, swearing him in as the chairman of Langtang North Local Goverment Area.

This was after a long legal battle at the local government Election Appeal Tribunal in the state.

Ubandoma was sworn in alongside four other management committee chairmen of Jos North, Jos South, Riyom and Barkin Ladi local government councils who are the APC candidates in the October 10 council election.

Recall that the Plateau State Independent Election Commission (PLASIEC) did not conduct election in the above mentioned four local government councils in the October 10 2018 local government election because of insecurity in the four council areas.

But in a shocking twist of events, the PLASIEC chairman, Fabian Ntung later declared candidates of the APC winners of the 13 local government areas where election was conducted and Governor Lalong promptly swore them in.

The PDP candidate was not satisfied with the result of the election as announced by PLASIEC and headed to local government election petition tribunal.

His petition however met a brickwall at the Tribunal as the Mr. Jovita Binjin-led Election Petition Tribunal had, in a six hour judgement delivered on May 25, dismissed his case as lacking in merit.

Dissatisfied with that judgement of the lower Tribunal, PDP and its candidate, approached the Appeal Tribunal asking it to declare him winner because he scored the highest vote in the elections.

Delivering its judgement penultimate Friday, the Appeal declared the PDP candidate winner of Langtang North Local Government in the October 10, 2018 Polls.

Chairman of the Appeal Tribunal, Justice Arum Ashom, who made the declaration in an eight-hour judgement, said, “the lower tribunal goofed when it dismissed the petition of PDP and Ubandoma on May 25.’’

According to the Appeal Tribunal, several mistakes were made by the lower court when taking decisions on some of the exhibits presented before it by all the parties involved.

It faulted the lower Tribunal for accepting a baseless result hurriedly presented by PLASIEC after the petitioners had completed their prosecution.

It described that result as worthless when compared with what were compiled at the various polling units as authentic results at the 17 wards of the area.

The Tribunal gave the actual results for both APC and PDP as 14, 708 and 19, 599 votes respectively.

“With Ubandoma Joshua-Laven of PDP having scored 19, 599 as against 14, 708 votes of his APC counterpart, Mr. Kparnim Nanloh-Amos, he has met the required votes according to the law and is hereby declared winner and returned elected.

“Consequently, PLASIEC is hereby ordered to issue the 1st Appellant, Mr Ubandoma Joshua-Laven of PDP with certificate of return as the duly elected chairman of Langtang North Local Government.

“This is the judgement of the election appeal tribunal, ’’ Ashom declared.

Laven was the political son of the former pioneer national chairman of PDP late Chief Solomon Daushep Lar, who was his mentor who tutored the lad how to play politics when he was alive. One significant aspect of the entire developmemt was that Ubandoma was sworn in as the elected chairman of Langtang North council by governor Simon Lalong on the day they were marking the 6 years anniversary of the death of the great emancipator, his political godfather.

PDP Kicks…

Meanwhile the swearing in of the APC candidates as management committee chairmen in the four local goverment areas is being kicked against by PDP.

The chairmen are: Mr Ezekiel Mandyau, Barkin Ladi; Shehu Bala Usman, Jos North; Mr Dachum Yohanna, Jos South and Mafeng Gwalson, Riyom local government council.

Governor Lalong while performing the swearing in ceremony pointed out that elections could not hold in Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi and Riyom Local Government Areas in October 10 last year due to some serious security challenges. He added that the situation therefore necessitated the setting up of Management Committees to run the affairs of the Local Government areas, pending the improvement of security for elections to hold in these places.

Lalong stressed that as the security situation is improving, and as a good measure in the interest of the people, Government is working hard to ensure that elections are conducted in the affected Local Government areas.

According to him, while that is being done, they have reconstituted the Management Committees in line with the provisions of the law and in a bid to ensure smooth governance in those areas.

“As for Lantang North Local Government, the elected Chairman could not be sworn in because of a subsisting court order. As a law abiding government, we could not have gone against a lawful order of the court to swear him in.”

He pointed out that with the discontinuation of the suit by the petitioner, “we no longer have any constraint inhibiting us from swearing in the declared winner of the election by the local government election appeal tribunal.”

He charged the appointed chairmen as well as the elected, to remember that they are to hold these offices in trust and to deliver good governance to the people of their Local Governments with the fear of God.

“You are also coming at a critical time this administration took off for the second and final tenure, where it is determined to deliver on its promises and leave a lasting legacy.”

Lalong further said they must be part of this success and work in nexus with the State Government as their other counterparts are doing, reminding them to bear in mind that their activities will be closely monitored to ensure that it conforms to the three (3) policy thrusts of the administration, which borders on Peace, Security and Good Governance and Physical Infrastructural Development.

Prior to the swearing in ceremony, the Plateau state House of Assembly had extended the tenure of the chairmen of four local government areas of Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Jos South and Jos North by three months, citing insecurity in the state.

But, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has kicked against the development. The extension is coming a day to the expiration of the earlier two months extension granted by the House on August 10.

This will be the ninth time the State Assembly has extended the tenure of the chairpersons of the four local governments since the conduct of council polls in 2018, excluding the alleged troubled council areas. However, the minority party in the Assembly staged a work-out during plenary to register their displeasure over the extension.

Besides, another painful twist to the saga, according to the PDP minority leader, Peter Gyendeng is that the governor sent a letter to the House requesting that the APC candidates who emerged as flag-bearers at the 2018 council primaries, be cleared as the new management committee chairmen.

Gyendeng in a press briefing sighted Section 7(1) of the 1999 Constitution which provides that “the system of local government by democratically elected local government councils is guaranteed and accordingly, the government of every state shall, subject to Section 8 of the constitution ensure their existence under a law.”

However, while the swearing in ceremony of the four APC management committee chairmen and that of the elected chairman of Langtang North was going on at government house, the PDP leadership in the state issued a statement rejecting it.

According to the statement issued in Jos and signed by PDP state publicity secretary, Mr. John Akans, they noted that this action is not only illegal, but undemocratic and full blown dictatorship gearing towards disfranchising the people by denying them the right and liberty to chose their representatives.

He pointed out that the party has been patiently waiting for PLASIEC’s invitation for a briefing on when elections will be conducted in the affected areas were election didn’t hold.

They cautioned PLASIEC, APC and the state government that any undemocratic act of illegality and injustice will face appropriate resistance from the people of the state.

“This illegal act will no longer be tolerated by the people, as they have had enough of this oppression by ungodly minds which are filled with ungodly values by an architect of injustice in leadership position. We therefore at this point make it clear that anything short of the rule of engagement and due process from the APC led government in this regard will not only be vehemently rejected but will be fought to a standstill.”

Akans further stressed, “The PDP therefore advices that the governor of Plateau State, the leadership of both APC and PLASIEC to maintain the current peaceful and persevering nature of the people by doing what is morally, spiritually and politically right in accordance with the law and democratic principles.”

A political analyst, Andrew Paul opined that the APC government has used one stone to kill four birds. He added that they have sworn in Ubandoma PDP as chairman of Langtang North as declared by local government election appeal tribunal and appointed the APC candidates who contested the council election as management committee chairmen of their respective council area.

But the hitherto aggrieved Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, in his vote of thanks on behalf of the four other management committee chairmen, commended Lalong for making history again and by proving that he is a lawyer and a governor that respects the rule of law.

He added, “You have shown the people that you are a respecter of the law. You did it in Langtang four years ago and you have done it again.

“At some point my supporters advised us to take laws into our hands but I said no, I know whom I am dealing with.

“You have restored the joy and happiness of the Taroh people,” he said.

He assured the governor that they would key into his vision of improving the lives of Plateau people.