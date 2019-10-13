Lawyer Writes UK, AGF, Others Over Abuse Of  Prosecutory Power By Police

Detained Lawyer Emeka Ugwuonye has petitioned United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Attorney General of Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Amnesty International over alleged abuse prosecutory power by the Nigerian Police.

Emeka in the petitioned submitted to international Community raised alarm over his persecution by Nigerian Police on allegation of murder charges and robbery fabricated against him.

The Lawyer who has been remanded into Kuje Prison for alleged murder case in Petition written by Due Process Advocate International (DPA)signed by Kevin Asekome said that he was framed up for disappearance and presumed murder of one Mrs Charity Ayiedogbon because of his criticism of Police of poor handling of the case.

Emeka had been remanded in Kuje prison for over 11 months.

The Petition reads in part,” In normal court of the work of DPA under the leadership of Emeka, it discovered a massive police cover-up in a murder case in relation to the disappearance and presumed murder of one Mrs Charity Ayiedogbon. DPA publicly called on the Police at the FCT for a thorough investigation into the case.

“The Police officer at the FCT Command ignored the call. DPA criticized the police for tyr clear effort to cover up and suppress evidence in the case.

“Angered by DPA’s criticism of the police , the Commissioner of Police for FCT, Mr . Bala Ciroma, ordered unlawful arrest and detention of Emeka on July 6, 2018.”

Emeka was released on July 10, 2018.

” Upon Emeka release from ‘Abattoir’ DPA made a documentary video seeking to expose the ‘ Abattoir’ atrocities. The Commissioner of Police for the FCT Abuja conspired with other officers who were implicated in these atrocities, to suppress the documentary.

” The method they chose was to fabricate impossible murder and armed robbery charges against Emeka, in what will go down as one of the most gross abuses of the prosecutorial power of the Police. ”

DPA however requested for Attorney General of Federation to take over the case.