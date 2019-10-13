Mother, 3 Children Die As Buildings Collapse In Lagos

A mother and three of her children yesterday lost their lives after a house built on a hill collapsed on another in Otun Araromi area of Isheri – Magodo-Isheri, Lagos State.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that they were buried in the rubble of the ill-fated building and suffocated to death before they could be rescued.

The tragic incident was confirmed by the general manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Femi Oke-Osayintolu.

He said the incident occurred on Saturday morning, adding that the bodies of trapped persons had been recovered.

According to him, efforts were ongoing to find more people believed to be trapped in the rubble, while relevant agencies were working to ascertain the cause of the collapse.

In another development, a building also collapsed midday in Ita-Elewa Ikorodu area of the state.

Immediate cause of the collapse was attributed to the heavy downpour of rain yesterday in the state.

Further investigations revealed that aside the heavy downpour, the obviously old building constructed with mud bricks, had been seriously distressed over time with visible cracks on its other yet-to-collapse sides.

Parts of the old storey building which collapsed at Rademo Street, behind recreation center, Ita Elewa Ikorodu, has so far not recorded any loss of life, nor injuries as at the time of filing this report.

In order to avert danger to adjoining buildings and other people living in the neighborhood , LASEMA has recommended that the building be pulled down, with the debris removed and the property forfeited to the Lagos State government as stipulated by law.

As buildings continue to collapse, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has recommended full implementation of the existing law on collapsed buildings in Lagos State.

The law did not only stipulate removal of debris after rescue, it also prescribes seizure of such property for constituting risk to other residents within the immediate and those close to the building as at the time of the incident.