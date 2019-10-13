NNPC Strikes Crude Oil In North East

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the discovery of hydrocarbon deposits in the Kolmani River II Well on the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin, in the north-eastern part of the country.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that drilling of the Kolmani River II Well was flagged off in a colourful ceremony by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 2, 2019.

A press release by the corporation’s acting group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Samson Makoji, stated that NNPC acquired 435.54km2 of 3D Seismic Data over Kolmani Prospect in the Upper Benue Trough, Gongola Basin. This was to evaluate Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) Kolmani River 1 Well Discovery of 33 BCF and explore deeper levels.

The well was drilled with “IKENGA RIG 101” to a total depth of 13,701feet, encountering oil and gas in several levels. A Drill Stem Test (DST) is currently ongoing to confirm the commercial viability and flow of the Kolmani River reservoirs.

The corporation explained that on Thursday October 10, 2019, at 18:02hours, one of the reservoirs was perforated and hydrocarbon started flowing to the wellhead at 21:20hours in which the gas component was flared to prevent air charge around the rig.

According to him, “preliminary reports indicate that the discovery consists of gas, condensate and light sweet oil of API gravity ranging from 38 to 41 found in stacked siliciclastic cretaceous reservoirs of Yolde, Bima Sandstone and Pre-Bima formations.

“Computation of hydrocarbon volume is ongoing and will be announced in due course.”

The Corporation has also acquired additional 1183km2 of 3D seismic data over highly prospective areas of Gongola Basin with a view to evaluating the full hydrocarbon potential of the Basin.

According to the state oil firm, “NNPC has deployed world class cutting-edge technologies, including Surface Geochemistry, Ground Gravity/Magnetic, Stress Field Detection, Full Tensor Gradiometry aerial surveys to de-risk exploration in the frontier basins. The NNPC plans to drill additional wells for full evaluation of the hydrocarbon volume in the Gongola Basin.”

It would be recalled that during the spud-in ceremony of Kolmani River II, President Muhammadu stated the commitment of his administration to the exploration for oil and gas in the frontier basins in the entire length and breadth of the country.

The basins include: the Benue Trough, Chad Basin, Sokoto and Bida Basins.

He also stated that attention would be given to the Dahomey and Anambra Basins which had already witnessed oil and gas discoveries.

The discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantity in the Gongola Basin will attract foreign investment, generate employment for people to earn income and increase government revenues, he said.

It would also be recalled in the bid to search for crude oil in the north east, gunmen believed to be Boko Haram Islamists kidnapped 10 members of an oil exploration team in June 2017.

The corporation, in a statement confirming the development, said: “About 10 staff from the survey and geological department of the University of Maiduguri were abducted on Tuesday.

NNPC had contracted the team to carry out research work on oil exploration activities taking place in the Lake Chad basin.

Speaking further, the Corporation said, “They were kidnapped around Jibi village in Borno State after a gun duel between the security agents accompanying them and suspected Boko Haram fighters.

“Efforts are under way to track down the captors before a possible rescue operation. Jibi village is in the Magumeri area of Borno, northwest of the state capital, Maiduguri. University of Maiduguri spokesman Danjuma Gambo confirmed the abduction and said the institution was awaiting further details from security operatives.

“There is no denying the fact that this incident happened, involving our staff, NNPC workers and security escorts from the military and the (civilian militia).

“Our staff who were recruited as consultants were on the team that was ambushed.”