PDP Upbraids APC Over One Party State Claim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for claiming that Nigeria is becoming a one party state.

The national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who held an emergency press conference on APC’s claim said it is strange and totally unacceptable that the ruling party and the Buhari presidency will claim that Nigeria will become a one party state.

Ologbondiyan accused the ruling party of nursing anti-democratic motives, added that Nigeria is a resilient nation and no individual no matter how highly placed in the past has succeeded in reducing the people to a nation of cowards

He said the PDP remains the consensus opposition platform in Nigeria to win election and the center for seeking power in the country.

Ologbondiyan said, “the APC came out to claim that the major opposition party is dead. We want to state clearly that our party is the consensus political party of the majority of Nigerians and our party after a long journey of overhauling has become the centre for seeking for power and good governance in our nation.

“The PDP does not contain certificate forgers, it is not party of people who are contrivers. Our political party is relating directly with Nigerians people and we are working assiduously to make sure that democratic tenets of our nation is not only entrenched but seen to be entrenched in our nation.

“As we do not have space to response to the gimmicks of former democrats who went around the nation and brought in a despot into a democratic order neither do we have space to engage in verbal discussion with characters who are known to be pillaging and stealing directly from the patrimony of our nation.

“As such we are not going to respond to the innuendos of such characters are banding. The PDP remains the bastion of democracy in our nation. PDP is in the Supreme Court to ensure that the mandate which was given to Atiku and has been stolen is restored to us.”

He added that when the PDP took a decision to ensure that they create alternative government, it was to make suggestions on how good governance was to be entrenched in the country.

“PDP has been carrying out that responsibility. As far as APC needs to know, our nation has survived dictators. We have succeeded as people to ensure that those who seek to rule us without our consent do not succeed and as such, it is strange and totally unacceptable that the APC and the Buhari presidency will within its whimsical thinking claim that Nigeria will become a one party state.”

“This country is a resilient nation and no individual no matter how highly placed in the past has succeeded in reducing us to a nation of cowards.

“Even today it will be unacceptable to Nigerians to be so reduced. So PDP will continue to play its opposition role and we will play it successfully.

“The Buhari presidency came out to claim that there are agitators for a third term. We quickly pointed it out to them that there are no agitator, rather if there is anything, it is the Buhari Presidency who is bringing the third term to the issue of national discourse.

“We are assured them given the magnificent failures of this Buhari Presidency, Nigerians are not ready to discuss it even the conclusion of this terms. From there, they have moved to the issue of one party state and bringing it to national discourse, even that, it is totally unacceptable to us and I want those who are advising the president on this issue to back of,” he declared.