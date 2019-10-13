Students Call For Equal Opportunity For Girl Child

Students of some public and private schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have called on governments at all levels to provide equal opportunity for girl-child education in the country.

The students who participated in the programme organised by Aids Healthcare Foundation in Abuja, as part of activities to mark the 2019 international day of the girl-child (IDGC), urged governments and relevant stakeholders to pay more attention to issues affecting the girl-child.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the programme a student of Government Secondary School, Tundun Wada,Yasmin Sani, decried the challenges young girls are facing in education and reproductive health.

According to her: “Government should endeavor to create a conducive environment for girl child to study and achieve something in life.

“Girls are being deprived of their rights, they are not been allowed to school, they are not treated equallyas the male child.

“I want the government to look into that to make sure that there is education for all girl and the girl are treated equally just as a male child will be treated.”

She also urged government to tackle the menace of rape in the society.

Another student from Chinakwe International School, Omolaya Onidudun, tasked the government to put issues of reproductive health on the curriculum. She said this would help girls to understand theirreproductive systems better.

The country program director, AHF, Dr. Echey Ijezie, in his address said there was need for parents, teachers and stakeholders to engage adolescents on sexual and reproductive health.

“Our hope is to create a platform for young girls to discuss issues about their wellbeing such as reproductive health and rights as well as seek contributions from stakeholders, especially government partners to mitigate the challenge adolescent face,” he said.