The Nigeria Logistics Market Is A $20bn Industry – Ogboi

In this interview with the pan-African e-logistics company, Lori Systems, Chief Operating Officer, Uche Ogboi, spoke on Lori’s plans for Africa. He mentions the opportunities in the fast-growing automotive and logistics industry, as well as the technology Lori is bringing to change the face of goods delivery. CHIMA AKWAJA brings the excerpts.

Aren’t you discouraged by the insecurity situation in Nigeria?

This is the nature of our business, we only exist because of the challenges that we have. I am not going to say that we are going to solve all the issues, I mean security is a public issue and something for the government to solve but as a business in Africa, we are fully aware and have structured our operations around some of these challenges that exist.

It is not the most ideal situation but we are not coming with just a technology platform, it is both technology and an operational team and customer excellence that we are pulling together to give our customers the best service. We have structured around some of the insecurity situations and we continue to hope and work with the government and hope that they would listen to us until everything is resolved.

You’re aware that there are other players in this sector, what will you be bringing differently?

Yes, there are quite a few players in the space but as I said, three of the legs that we stand on are, firstly, the technology; we have a massive technology team across Africa, so, a bulk of them seat in East Africa and we have some here in Nigeria that are experienced from the best technology companies in the world, Google and the rest of them. Therefore, our technology is solid and is developed exactly for this purpose.

The second is our operational excellence, we have put together a team of people that have operational experience in this space and though we are a technology company, we completely understand that there needs to be an operational team to make sure that the services run perfectly. Then, the third one is our customer obsession, which is something that is embedded in every Lori employee.

Therefore, what I will say that we bring differently is an end-to-end service for our customers across all these three pillars. Bringing a seamless connection with the cargo and the transporter and we are working with each of them as our partners, we are not just focused on the transport side or the cargo side; they are both our partners and we are connecting them seamlessly giving them an end-to-end solution, visibility, communication and customer service.

I think in every market there is competition, except the government has enforced monopoly. Most markets, if there is no competition, then there is a problem, meaning market is probably not viable. I mean, in Nigeria alone this is a $20 billion market. Yes there is competition, but no one customer will give all of their services to one player, that dependency is too much.

But our goal is certainly to be able to aggregate as many transporters and be the top player in the market. I think really, the biggest competition is the customer and them been able to innovate and adopt our services. But the market is big and we are very ready for competition, we are fully aware that that is part of business.

What kind of technology is it? Is it different from what other e-logistics companies are using? Is it blockchain?

I don’t know what other e-logistics companies are using, we haven’t gone on a blockchain yet and we haven’t seen the necessity to. The block chain is meant to be inimitable and the truth is, if it is just your customer and your transporter that is feeding into that data then there is no really the chances for it to be imitable. So, we haven’t really seen the need to go on blockchain yet, we are just focused on collecting data at every point, making sense of that data and feeding it to our transporter.

Who are those behind Lori, are there any Nigerians?

Lori Systems was born in 2016 as one of the pioneers for e-logistics in Africa and since then, we launched in Nairobi and we have managed to create a market place that allows better utilisation of assets through the fusion of extensive underground operations and advanced technology and exceptional customer service.

After three years of operating in Kenya, Uganda and other parts of East Africa, we are now ready and funded and equipped to extend our remarkable and successful model to other parts of the continent and where better to start than Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria. This is why I am pleased to announce today officially that Lori has begun full operations in Nigeria.

We have essentially put together a Pan-African team of people from different countries in Africa. I myself, being Nigerian, I am one of the senior team management and also an equity holder of the company. So, it was perfect for me to then launch the Nigeria operations. We started in East Africa but of course, you can’t be an African or a Pan-African company without having presence in Nigeria.

So, we quickly realised that and that is why we are here. Even though we have been running a skeletal system for over several months, connecting stakeholders across the length and breadth of Nigeria with this day making the official start of the exciting new journey for our company as we begin to deliver our award winning services to customers in Nigeria and across West Africa, with Nigeria as the hub.

We are now fully on the ground across all the six geopolitical zones. In the southwest we are in Lagos and Ibadan, in the southeast we are operating at Aba, in the south-south at Port Harcourt, northcentral across Abuja, northeast Gombe and Yobe states and in the northwest; we operate in Kano, and expanding even further. So, Lori is here to create a more efficient logistics experience for fleet owners, for drivers, for manufacturers, for cargo owners through high quality service and on time delivery.

In Nigeria, Lori’s offer is not just to transport or trucks but what we uniquely provide is market information and optimisation which is used to make informed decisions thereby reducing inefficiencies and increasing utilisation of trucking assets. Ultimately, our goal is really to lower the cost of goods in Nigeria. As a Nigerian myself, this is really a special moment and I am optimistic about the future of our country, regardless of today’s challenges, and as an organisation, Lori’s here to play its part in making live better for businesses operating here and consequently, the people living in the country.

It took you time before you set up operations in Nigeria, which segments of the economy are you targeting?

I will speak generally, it is every kind of goods, we just started with some of the commodities, like the Dangote, Olam and other FMCG, that was where we started from but of course, as we know, oil and gas and the wet cargo is a big part of our economy and so, we would get there and target the entire cargo market. It is not for children, we are not kids but we have to do it sensibly and we will take it segment by segment. And by the end of the year, beginning of next year, we should have moved hopefully to wet cargoes.