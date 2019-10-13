Troops Capture 10 Boko Haram Commanders, Kill 60 Bandits

Tarkaa David,

It was a torrid time for terrorists and bandits as 10 senior commanders of the Boko Haram sect were captured and 60 bandits killed by the Nigerian Army in various sting operations in Borno and Zamfara States.

The coordinator, Nigerian Army Operations, Media, Col Aminu Iliyasu , who disclosed this in a statement, said the Boko Haram commanders were arrested on Friday, October 10, by troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza local government area of the state.

Col Iliyasu informed that one of the arrested suspects, Alhaji Bukar Modu is a Serial 89 on the high profile Boko Haram leaders wanted list published by the authorities of the Nigerian Army.

According to the statement, Army troops in conjunction with other security agencies also arrested several criminals and murder suspects across the country.

“During a successful sting operation conducted on 9 October 2019 by troops of the 26Task Force Brigade, 10 suspected key Boko Haram members were reportedly captured while attempting to sneak into some communities around Bitta in Gwoza LGA of Borno State in a bid to escape the troops’ sustained onslaught against them,” he said.

He added “preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested criminals are ranked higher than the Amir in the criminals’ hierarchy. Many of them have been identified to have operated combat vehicles during the infamous Boko Haram attack on Gwoza in 2014.

“The arrested suspects include Shettima Mustapha Umar, Abba Buji, Alhaji Bukar Madu-(KAHID – a Boko Haram Terrorists’ equivalent of a Brigadier General), Ali Hassan (Boko Haram Terrorist Imam), Alkali Laminu, Bukur Mustapha, Buba Umaru (Alias Black Uhuru) also a KAHID, Madu Nosobe, Mustapha Hussaine and Umar Jeddum all from Bama LGA of Borno State.

“It is gratifying to note that one of the arrested suspects, Alhaji Bukar Modu is Serial 89 on the high profile Boko Haram leaders wanted list published by the authorities of the Nigerian Army,” he added.

He said in a similar drive, in 1 Division Area of Responsibility, troops of 1 Division Garrison Tactical Headquarters responded to a reported cattle rustling incident while acting on reliable information from the locals.

He said that the troops intercepted the suspected criminals along with the rustled animals while attempting to cross Polewire Labi, a community in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“On sighting the approaching troops however, the criminal bandits abandoned the 23 rustled cows and fled into the forest. Consequently, the animals were recovered by the troops while efforts are on to identify their owners for eventual release to them.”

The coordinator further noted that in a joint operation conducted by the troops of 3 Brigade, in conjunction with the personnel of the Nigeria Police Birniwa Command in Jigawa State, five herdsmen complicit in the gruesome murder of one Mallam Haliru Yahaya in his farm were arrested.

He said the arrested suspects are in the custody of the Nigeria Police Birniwa Command while troops maintain vigilance in the area to forestall any escalation.

In another development, he said troops of 4 Brigade operating under the aegis of operation MESA smashed a notorious armed robbery gang that have been terrorising commuters along a major road at Owa Community in Uhunmwaede LGA of Edo State.

He stated that one of the suspects, Mr Evans Obidili Ubaka was promptly arrested while other gang members fled, adding that concerted efforts are on to track and arrest the fleeing criminals.

“Also, on same day, the troops conducted a joint operation with personnel of the Nigeria Police Oredo Command. Acting on credible information, the operation led to the arrest of a renowned kidnappers’ informant popularly known as “Mr Jaguar”.

Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect masterminded the recent infamous kidnap of a man, his pregnant wife and child in the area.

He also said troops of 32 Artillery Brigade’s Anti-Kidnapping Team conducted a security investigation mission to Ajowa- Akoko village in Akoko North West LGA of Ondo State where they met with one Alhaji Zakari Yau, a kidnap victim who escaped from his abductors after spending two days in captivity.

According him, information gathered during the mission led to the arrest of one of the suspects named Wasiu Mohammed and three other members of the gang.

“During preliminary investigations, the suspects confessed to the kidnapping of the victim and the demand for a ransom of Five Million Naira (N5,000.000.00) only,” he added.

The coordinator further revealed that a cordon and search of the kidnappers’ hideout resulted in the recovery of four machetes, one TECNO mobile phone, two First Bank ATM cards, one voters card and one ID card belonging to one Mr Moses Michael Jackson.

“Also recovered was the GSM phone used by the prime suspect Wasiu Mohammed. In a related operation conducted by same troops in the same area, another member of a notorious 5 man kidnap gang, 21 year old Jimoh Umar was also arrested and handed over to the DSS Ondo State Command.

“Additionally, in 9 Brigade Area of Responsibility, timely intervention by troops averted a heinous attack on personnel and equipment of the Nigeria Customs Service Idiroko Command by some miscreants opposed to the border closure directed by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“In the same vein, troops arrested a murder suspect, one Luck Pam, at Rawairu Village in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. The suspect confessed to the murder of a herdsman on 5 October 2019.

“In the Niger Delta region, troops continue to thwart the activities of economic saboteurs and their collaborators by continually destroying all identified illegal refining sites, arresting their operators and illegal value chain benefactors.

“In the same vein, troops of 343 Artillery Regiment arrested a truck with Registration Number EPE 24 XG loaded with substance suspected to be stolen crude oil along Elele Alimini Road with 3 occupants. Suspects and exhibits will be handed over to the EFCC Rivers State Command at the end of preliminary investigation.

“Similar operations conducted by troops across the region recently resulted in the destruction of 11 Illegal refineries, 13 storage tanks, 2 boats loaded with stolen crude oil, 3,200 litres of illegally refined petroleum products, 3 metal tanks containing illegally refined petroleum products, one speed boat mounted with 75 HP engine, 4 Cotonou boats, 3 welding machines, 3 generating sets, one gas cylinder, 2 iron plates, 8 iron pipes, 5 pumping machines and 7 boilers under construction.

“In the light of the above, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai wishes to thank all patriotic citizens for availing the Nigerian Army with useful information leading to the successes so far recorded.

“He also congratulates the troops for the unprecedented successes in the arrest of the 10 Boko Haram criminals while admonishing them to keep the pressure on the insurgents and their collaborators,” he said.

Meanwhile, troops deployed for Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have neutralised a notorious bandit leader, named Emir and 59 others in Zamfara State. They also recovered over 400 cows in the state.

The acting force information officer, Captain Ayobami Oni-Orisan in a statement recounted that on October 3 2019, troops deployed at SUNKE in ANKA LGA came under unprovoked attack by armed bandits despite the ongoing peace process in the state.

He said though the gallant troops successfully repelled the attack and neutralised 19 bandits in the process, four soldiers unfortunately lost their lives during the encounter.

Following the encounter, he said troops commenced aggressive clearance operations nicknamed OP MUSHARE on the October 6 2019, with a view to apprehending the recalcitrant bandits.

“Consequently, between 6th and 7th of October 2019, within BAWA DAJI general area, 3 heavily fortified camps at GUBARAWA, BAWA DAJI and BAWA DAJI Forest were destroyed when the troops overpowered the bandits, overran the camps and neutralised 39 bandits, (including the notorious bandits’ leader known as “Emir”) and many bandits were obviously wounded,” he said.

According to the acting information officer, item recovered from the operation include; three AK 47 rifles, 421 x 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 30 PKT rifle rounds,10 magazines e.5 x Motorcycles,177 Cows, Seven handsets, two handset batteries, substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and Charms. He disclosed that four soldiers were wounded during the operation.

Captain Oni-Orisan further said the clearance operations were also extended to the general area of Kuruwa, Kawara, Kalahe and Zango villages in Bakura Local Government Area where troops encountered a large number of marauders at their camp in Zango village on October 8, 2019.

He noted that the determined troops overwhelmed the armed bandits with a high volume of fire, neutralised 19 of the criminals and recovered one motorcycle.

He said “the troops also arrested a suspected bandit Abubakar Umar along road LAMBA- DAMRI axis with the sum of 400,000 Naira presumably for purchase of bandits logistics supplies.”

The suspect, he said, will be handed over to the civil police for further investigation/necessary action.

The acting information officer revealed that on October 8 2019, troops on fighting patrol in Bukkuyum general area, intercepted some logistics items enroute to bandits’ camps and recovered 13 Jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), eight Litres of engine oil and four motorcycle tyre tubes.

He added that on October 9, 2019, troops deployed in Anka general area, based on intelligence intercepted and arrested suspected bandits’ logistics suppliers named Lawali Umar and Jamilu Liman around Kuturu village in Anka Local Government Area of the state, purchasing some logistics items for onward movement to the bandits’ camps.

He listed some of the items recovered from the suspected bandits to include; four Jerry cans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), one carton of Malt, three packets of soft drinks and one packet of Nutri milk.

Similarly, the statement revealed that following intelligence report indicating that armed bandits were sighted crossing with some rustled cows at Daki Takwas in Anka Local Government Area, the troops deployed in the general area ambushed the criminals along the Anka-Daki Takwas road.

Captain Oni-Orisan said the troops pursued the fleeing criminals and successfully neutralised 20 of them and recovered; two Motorcycles,six magazines, 160 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and many links, 60 x rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and 296 cows.

He revealed that the troops have dominated the general area with aggressive patrols, snap checkpoints and ambushes amongst other line of operations to deny the criminals freedom of action.

“This onslaught against armed banditry and all other criminal activities will continue until banditry is effectively combated. Troops will continue to remain highly committed and professional in carrying out assigned tasks in line with the extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct,” he stressed.

The statement noted that the Force Commander OPHD and acting General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Aminu Bande commended the troops for their commitment and reassured people of Zamfara and other neighboring states of the determination of the Army and other security agencies to secure lives and properties.

He further solicited the support of the public to continue to support the on-going campaign against armed banditry by providing timely and credible information to troops and other security agencies to ensure prompt and decisive action.

He also warned all recalcitrant bandits and their cohorts to lay down their arms and embrace the on-going peace process of the Zamfara State Government or face full military action.