SPORTS
We Will Show Our True Quality Against Nigeria – Casemiro
Brazil midfielder Casemiro says the Selecao will go all out for a win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Sunday’s friendly encounter at the Singapore National Stadium, Kallang The South Americans were held to a 1-1 draw in their last game against the Teranga Lions of Senegal on Thursday. The draw extended Selecao’s winless run to three games, their worst since 2013.
Casemiro and his teammates have come under severe criticisms for their poor performance against the Senegalese. Ahead of Sunday’s clash against the Super Eagles, the Real Madrid star stated that the South American champion will deliver a better performance.
“On Sunday, we’ve another match to show our quality, to show why we are in the national team. We will analyse our match against Senegal to see what we need to improve on,”Casemiro declared in an interaction with media on Friday.
