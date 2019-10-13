Why We Must Return To 2014 Confab Report – Madubuike

Prof Ikechukwu Madubuike was minister of Education under the Shehu Shagari administration, and minister of Health during Gen Sani Abacha’s era. In this interview with MBACHU GODWIN, he bares his mind on the 2023 presidency and other national issues

The body language of some sections of the North appear unwilling to relinquish power to the South-east in 2023. What do you think?

Body language or not, power does not belong to the North, no matter all pretenses to the contrary. Power belongs to God and to the people by extension. The nexus between man and God – the power of communication…is that the voice of the people is the voice of God, the Super power. Power to the Igbo is a right, not a privilege. Those who want to hoard power will sooner or later lose it because it is not their own. Societies that grow are those who see power as a gift, not a right. Power to the Igbo, via the presidency of Nigeria, is substantive, not a mere tokenism. They must own it, and use it for the advancement of not only the Igbo but also for the entire country.

Yet the Igbo must be ready for what they want in case they get it, as the saying goes. Will eight years in power substantially change the psychological and physical damage decades of marginalisation has done to the Igbos? How did the eight years of Obama presidency lift the blacks in America? Igbo Presidency or whatever name you give it is not going to be a cake work, nor has it been for many others that have been at that pinnacle of power. Presidency of Nigeria may not be the most important thing for Ndigbo today. Yet, nobody should begrudge the Igbo what is their fundamental right. Igbo presidency will have its good and ugly side. It will, more than anything else renew Igbo belief in itself while improving its self image. Depending on how it is handled it could also be an oxymoron.

You were a former minister of education, as well as health, what is the way forward for the education sector?

The education sector needs massive improvement from all sectors. We must first of all improve the learning environment. Education, after all, is an exposure to different environments, and the environment influences the learning process as much as the innate ability. Educationists are not agreed on which has greater influence on the learning process…innate ability or the environment.

Whatever, both must be properly catered for, beginning with the infrastructure. A situation where classrooms are not congenial for learning should be a thing of the past. It is criminal to allow our children to learn under trees, or stay in classrooms without adequate chairs and writing tables.

We must train quality teachers for teaching to be effective. We must therefore not only enforce teachers to upgrade their teaching skills through in-service trainings; we must also pay teachers very well. We should go to the Scandinavian countries and learn from them why emphasis are placed on the learning process and why, in some cases, more than a teacher is assigned to a class at the same time. Those whom we recruit into the teaching profession at all levels must be among the brightest in the society. This means that a teacher can earn as much as a permanent secretary, a commissioner, a parliamentarian or a minister. Budgetary allocation to Education must therefore meet the UNESCO recommendations or surpass it, because of the level of decadence in the sector. It should be a punishable offence to leave at home any child who has attained the age of being in school.

We must pay special attention to the curriculum at all levels, especially those that concern subject matters in the sciences and information technology. Our education must be dynamic, if we must remain relevant in the 21st century.

There are agitations that the report of the 2014 National Conference be dusted and implemented by Buhari’s goverment as a recipe for the clamour for restructuring, What’s your take?

The 2014 National Conference report in my mind is one of the best documents put together by the people of this country for a self reliant, federated Nigeria. It is a labour of love, a patriotic endeavor. Failure to implement it is a loss to Nigeria, and a disservice to the efforts of our heroes present and past. We should give it a trial or embark immediately on restructuring Nigeria to enable us return to something very close to the independence Constitution of 1960 and the Republican Constitution of 1963.That is the only way forward for Nigeria.

What is your assessment of Buhari’s government in the past four years?

The Buhari government has not met the aspirations of many Nigerians, mainly because its policies are skewed in favour of a certain section of the country. The essence of its agenda is not perceived, in the main, to be truly pan Nigerian. And as long as it remains ethnic in application of resources and dividends, it will continue to be perceived as sectional, wrongheaded and delusional.

What is your take on the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo and the call for him to resign and clear his name?

In a normal society allegations remain allegations until facts are in the public domain. Buhari’s cabinet is full of people with assorted and varied kinds of allegations of wrong doings. Do they have not names to clear? What is meat for the goose must be meat for the gander. In any case it is laughable for the VP to suggest he can remove his immunity, pronto, in order to enable him clear his name. Is that process part of the Constitution that imposed immunity on him?

What propelled you into writing yourrecent book titled ‘I also served ,’ after many decades of leaving office?

Writing is in the domain of the powerful. Memoir writing is an art, the chronicling of important vignettes in an author’s life. I concentrated, in this case, on my service to the country, especially the two times I served as minister in two different regimes, one civilian, the other military. A memoir is an attempt to show who we are and in the attempt, inspire others for the ideal and improve on our short comings since we are all flawed as human beings.