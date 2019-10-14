NEWS
99 Bag First Class, As Sultan, Tinubu, Others Get ABUAD’s Honorary Award
Ninety nine students of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti will graduate with first class among the 1,088 students that would bag the university’s Bachelor’s degree as it holds seventh convocation ceremonies.
Speaking at a press conference on Monday to herald the 10th anniversary of the university and its 7th Convocation ceremonies, The Acting Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) Smaranda Olarinde said the university has distinguished itself as a leading higher institution of learning in the country.
She also disclosed that the former Lagos State Governor and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar will be conferred with honorary degrees of the university during the convocation.
Olarinde said the university which flagged off academic works on January 4, 2010 with 214 first set of students has grown geometrically with the student population of 8360.
“In the course of its development within the last one decade ABUAD has been able to distinguished itself as a leading university in Nigeria. As a confirmation of its leadership status and having cut a niche for itself in its short history, the National University Commission (NUC), the Regulatory Authority for University Education in Nigeria, has acknowledged ABUAD as ‘model, benchmark and a reference point’ as well as pride of university system in Nigeria, ” she said.
Other eminent Nigerians to be decorated with the award are ; the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and an entrepreneur and Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer, Greeen Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe.
She clarified that Tinubu was not chosen on the basis of political affiliation or exploit, but due to his contributions to humanity.
“We didn’t consider Senator Bola Tinubu on political ground because ABUAD is not a political entity, but for his contributions to humanity, which surpasses that of anybody in Nigeria”.
