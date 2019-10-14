APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomhole’s Benin Residence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Saturday evening’s attack on the Benin residence of its Party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by persons it termed “political thugs”.

The party also tasked security agencies to investigate the incidence with a view to apprehending those responsible.

In a terse statement Sunday night by the national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party insisted that everyone had the right to go about their legitimate activities in any part of the country without fear of harassment.

“Although, the APC National Chairman has rightly called for calm after the apparent attempt on his life, we call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Adamu and other relevant security outfits to investigate the ugly incident and prosecute the sponsors and attackers.

“In Edo State, just as in any other state, everyone must be free to go about their normal and legitimate activities without harassment, intimidation, threat to life and property.

“It is clear that the sponsors of the attack are bent on causing crisis in the state in pursuit of their desperate and unpopular political interests. Human life is greater that anyone’s political ambition.” The statement said.