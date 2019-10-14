COVER STORIES
Army Conducts Promotion Exams For 141 Soldiers
The Nigerian Army yesterday in Ibadan said that no fewer than 141 officers would sit for its 2019 Captain to Major Practical Promotion Examination.
The commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Maj-Gen Abubakar Tarfa, disclosed this during the flag-off ceremony of the week long exercise at the Officers’ Mess of 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan.
He said that the candidates, including two female officers, were drawn from formations and units across the country.
“The objective of the test is to prepare candidates to attain the junior staff course and ascertain their improvement, knowledge and standard in military profession.
“It will access the knowledge of the candidates in command and tactical employment of “Mech Inf Bn Gp” in all phases of war and assess ability to administer men and resources in all phases of war.
“The exercise will also assist the Nigerian Army in career planning for the officers while stimulating competitive spirit among all candidates,” he said.
Tarfa also said that candidates must obtain a minimum of 50 per cent in each subject and 60 per cent overall to pass the examination.
He assured the candidates that the examination was realistic and within the approved syllabi, adding that malpractice would attract maximum sanction.
“Your success in this examination will be milestone in your career. This success should however not be attained through fraudulent means.
“The Army Headquarters policy allows a candidate three attempts to pass the examination.
“I, therefore, urge you all to put your best in this examination,” he said.
“I want to emphasise that all the Directing Staff must endeavour to give candidates enough confidence to give their best.
“Probing must be done fairly, independently and without malice.
“Be good ambassadors and you must be fair but firm in your assessment,” he said.
