Border Closure: Ministry Of Agriculture Wants Farmers To Be Independent

Following the closure of Nigeria borders, the Federal ministry of agriculture northwest zone has encouraged Nigeria farmers to take advantage of it and be independent.

The zonal Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Engineer Owolabi Mathew Olusegu stated this in Kaduna at a one day interactive meeting of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN).

According to him, “The ministry is encouraging farmers not to be expecting fish from the government but to make themselves available so that government will teach them how to fish, and they will continue to enjoy their lives with or without the presence of government”.

Olusegun also noted that farming is not a culture but a business, stressing that in the western world farmers are among the richest in their society despite other competing professionals till date, he said.

“But here in Africa farmers are the poorest segment of the society because stakeholders are suffering from poverty of ideas”.

He also stated that, the vision of the present administration for agriculture is to work with key Stakeholders to build agric-business oriented economy capable of delivery sustainable growth by meeting domestic food security, job creation and economic diversification.

Olusegun also said that Nigerian farmers are capable and ready to produce enough food for Nigerians. When border is closed we produce our food locally, he said.

Also speaking, Faruq Rabiu Mundi, Chairman AFAN Kano State chapter commended the efforts of PMB for the border closure, saying that Nigeria farmers are now encouraged.

He also urged Nigerians to be patient during the border closure, saying that it is for their own good.