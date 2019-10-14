Ceding LAUTECH To Oyo Belated, Says Osun Indigenes

Osun Indigenes have described the recent call by an elder statesman in Osun, Professor Olu Aina urging Osun state to back out of the joint ownership of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) as belated.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Monday, a spokesman of the workers of Osun indigenes in the institution noted that as at the time the Olu Aina Committee recommended that Osun should hand off the institution, Oyo state had no university of its own adding that presently, Oyo state like Osun has a university.

Earlier in a statement read by Fapounda Olajumoke, the workers called on the two owner states to come to the round table to dialogue on the sustainability and progress of the citadel of learning.

They however called for fairness, Justice and equity in the distribution of the institution assets to ensure effective management of the institution and also put an end to the lingering crises.

The workers who faulted inequality in distribution of faculties, programmes and projects in the University

Olajumoke said ,” Inequity in the distributions of faculties, programmes and projects of the university had been a major challenge and the need to addressed such issues was pertinent.

“The University has seven (7) Faculties with only one which is the Faculty of Clinical Science wholly situated in Osun. Out of 42 academic programmes in the University, only 3 are located in Osun.

“Staff ratio is extensively skewed to Oyo, despite that Osun pay salaries.

“Since 2013, Oyo government has stopped payment of the salaries of the Teaching Hospital in Osun which is only the hospital recognised by the Edit of the University.

“Economic importance of LAUTECH is monopolised by Ogbomoso. We therefore call for diversification of Faculties whereby towns in Oke-Ogun, Oyo, Ejigbo and many other towns in Osun and Oyo will equally benefited.