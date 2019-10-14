Court Remands Man In Prison For Defiling Friend’s Daughter

A Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ikeja on Monday remanded a 29-year-old man, Afeez Saka, in Kirikiri Prisons for allegedly defiling his friend’s ten-year-old daughter (names withheld).

Saka, who has no fixed address, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Olufunke Sule-Amzat by the police on a two-count charge of defilement and stealing.

The police prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi informed the court that Saka committed the offences on October 1 at No. 8, Lisabi Street, Old Otta Road, Moshalashi, Alagbado area of Lagos.

Emuerhi further claimed that the defendant, who was a family friend to the parents of the survivor, visited their home at a time the victim’s parents were not at home.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant took advantage of the absence of the parents of the girl and forcibly had carnal knowledge of her.

Emuerhi stated that the defendant also allegedly stole a purse which contained a sum of N26, 000 and an itel phone valued at N15, 000 property of Blessing Omohkwa.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

After his plea was taken, Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat ordered that the defendant should be remanded at the Kirikiri Maximian Prisons pending his trial over allegation of defilement.

In respect of the second count of stealing, the court granted the defendant N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She then adjourned the case until November 11.