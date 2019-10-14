EFCC Arraigns Man In Court For Defrauding Flour Mills Of N46m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned a businessman, Ola Lawal, also known as, Lawal Roland, before the Federal High Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding Flour Mill of Nigeria Plc of the sum of N46 million.

Lawal was docked before Justice Chuka Obiozor alongside his company, DCAN Oil and Gas Limited on a two-count charge of fraud.

The EFCC specifically accused the defendant of Man Defrauds Flour Mills of N46m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned a businessman, Ola Lawal, who also bears Lawal Roland, before a Federal High Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauded Flour Mill Plc of the sum of N46 million.

Lawal was docked before Justice Chuka Obiozor alongside his company, DCAN Oil and Gas Limited son a two-count charge of fraud.

The EFCC specifically accused the defendant of fraudulently transferring the sum from the account of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, with number 1002792889 domiciled in United Bank of Africa (UBA) Plc to the account of his oil and gas company, with account number 0036695765 domiciled in Union Bank Plc.

The EFCC counsel, Mohammed Hussan, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on June 24, 2019.

Hussain also informed the court that the offences committed by the defendants are contrary to sections 2 and 15(2)(d) of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15(2)(3) of the same Act.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by the court’s registrar.

Following his plea, the prosecutor asked the court to fix a trial date and that the defendant be remanded in prison.

But the defence lawyer, Godwin Dick informed of his client’s bail application, which he said has been filed and served on the prosecution since August.

Dick also told the court that he was just served with a copy of the prosecution’s counter-affidavit in court on Monday.

He therefore urged the court to take his client’s bail application, as bail is at the court’s discretion.

Ruling on the submission of parties, Justice Obiozor, chastised the prosecution for not respond to the application earlier that yesterday before adjourning the matter till today, Tuesday, for hearing of the defendant’s bail application and commencement of his trial.

Justice Obiozor also ordered that the defendant be remanded at the EFCC’s custody till today.

He also directed that the anti-graph agency must produce its witness(s) in court on Tuesday for the commencement of trial.

The charges against the defendants read:

Count One: “that you, Ola Lawal (a.k.a Lawal Roland) and DCAN Oil and Gas Limited on or about 24th June, 2019 in Lagos within me Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently transferred the sum of N 46, 000,60030 (Forty-Six Million Naira) from Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Account Number 1002792889 domiciled in United Bank for Africa Plc to DCAN Oil and Gas Limited account number 0036695765 domiciled in Union Bank Plc, which you have known that the funds forms part of unlawful activities an thereby committed an Offence contrary to Section 2 of Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and punishable under Section 15(2)(3) of the same Act.

Count two: “that you Ola Lawal (a.k.a Lawal Roland) and DCAN Oil and Gas United 24th June, 2019 in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Court possession of the sum of N46, 000,000.00 (Forty Six million) which you fraudulently transferred from Flour Mills of Nigeria account number 10027923389 domiciled in United Bank lot domiciled ‘m Union Bank Account Number 0036695755 Which you reasonably ought to have known that such fund forms part of proceeds of an unlawful activities and thereby committed an Offence Contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (As Amended) and Punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act”.