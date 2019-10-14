EFCC Storms Osogbo, Arrest 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office, has arrested 94 suspected internet fraudsters at a secret party in Osogbo.

This information is contained in a statement signed by the commission’s spokesperson, Mr Wilson Uwujaren and made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the nightclub popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’ is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway in Osun State.

He alleged that the nightclub was notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

Uwujaren said the commission acted on intelligence report that the suspects were organising a night party last Sunday during which some of them intended to celebrate their loots.

He said that the raid on the club led to the arrest of the suspects and confiscation of recovered items among which were 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones.

The EFCC spokesperson said that a discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

The anti graft agency said that the confirmation led to the mega raid effected on Monday.

According to him, the suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation, and they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded. (NAN)