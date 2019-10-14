Ekiti Court Orders Reinstatement Of 6 Ex-lawmakers

Six suspended members of the 5th Ekiti State House of Assembly have been reinstated by a High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti.

The court also ordered that the former lawmakers, who were suspended in 2018 be paid their salaries and emoluments covering the time of their suspension.

The ex-members of the assembly are, Tunji Akinyele ( Oye 2) Ekundayo Akinleye (Ijero), Olusanya Aladeyelu (Irepodun- Ifelodun 2), Olawale Onigiobi ( Ekiti South West 1), Ayodele Fajemilehin ( Gbonyin) and Dr Samuel Omotoso (Oye 1).

Justice Abiodun Adewodun who presided over the hearing described the decision of the State Assembly to suspend and stop the salaries and emoluments of the lawmakers as egregious, indecorous, unbecoming and clearly out of order.

The court, in its ruling declared that the Assembly erred in law when a factional meeting of October 11, 2018, suspended some members and described it as anomalous, defective, and unseemly, out of place, wicked and outright abuse of power.

The impeachment of the Speaker, Kolawole Oluwawole and the deputy, Mr Adesina Animasaun, was also declared by the court as void, baseless and a nullity while the speakership of Hon Adeniran Ebenezer Alagbada (Ise) and his principal officers was also declared unknown to law and non -existent in the history of Ekiti State.

The counsel to the six lawmakers, Mr Obafemi Adewale while reacting to the judgment said that the judgment was about Ekiti State House of Assembly but the 36 State House of Assemblies in the country.

“The judgment is for the House of Assembly as an institution abiding by its own rule. That is the principle that is also applicable to all Legislatures in Nigeria. The Judge relied on the case of Ovie Omo-Agege. It is about the rule of law. It is about checking impunity.

‘’When the judge held that somebody that was made Speaker was never a Speaker in the eye of the law, then it says something about the future of those who occupy such position.

“We started with 12 of them but some of them crawled back to go and beg but they can now see the virtue of having confidence in the law.”

Also reacting to the judgment on behalf of other lawmakers, Dr Samuel Omotoso said it was victory for the rule of law.

He expressed his belief that Dr Kayode Fayemi being a custodian and a product of the rule of law would abide and respect the court judgement and pay the outstanding salaries and allowances as ordered by the court without further delay.

He said that the emoluments of all honourable members are statutorily recognised under the rule of law since the position of an elected Lawmaker is tenured under the 1999 Constitution as amended and thus cannot be wished away.