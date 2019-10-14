COVER STORIES
Emir Sanusi Denies Sacking Palace Staff Over Support For Ganduje
The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, has denied sacking one of his place staff, Alhaji Auwalu, the traditional titlled holder of “Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano” for honouring Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on his return to the state recently.The chief of staff to the emir, Alhaji Munir Sanusi Bayero, yesterday described the story not only as fake, but a figment of lies aimed at causing enmity between the Emir Sanusi and the governor.
Munir said, “Right now, we are in Lagos, and we have been here since yesterday. I can’t confirm to you that anything of such happened.
“I think the media should be cautious of what they report because it will affect the peace in the state.”
Munir insisted that the news is an attempt to create further frictions between the Emir and Governor Ganduje.
It would be recalled that an online medium had reported that there was an outrage in Kano over the sack of a popular palace chief, “Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano,” Alhaji Auwalu, by the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for joining thousands of Kano residents in celebrating Governor Ganduje’s homecoming from South Africa.
The report added that the sacked traditional title holder had been in-charge of the emir’s horses at the palace for over three decades.
The reporter speculated that Emir Sanusi had on Saturday sacked and ordered Alhaji Auwalu to vacate his house located within the Palace as a punishment for joining the mamoth crowd that welcomed the governor home.
