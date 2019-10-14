NEWS
Experts Hail FG Over Creation Of Economic Advisory Council
Leading professionals in the nation’s education sector have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari led government for setting up of the Economic Advisory Council.
Speaking as the keynote speaker at the launch of The Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation, the former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Michael Faborede noted that the president took a right decision.
He said, “Without well-coordinated inter-sectoral economic planning, that provides targeted financing for government priority programmes, backed with necessary political will by both the executive and legislative arms of government all the lofty plans will not yield the desired outcomes”.
He further noted that leaders within the Nigerian educational system must provide leadership for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and partner with the private sector and Non-Governmental Organizations like The Akin Ogunbiyi Foundation in ensuring that Nigeria moves from a developing nation to a developed nation like China, Korea and others.
Corroborating the keynote speaker, one of the panelists and Founder of Centre for Values in Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi also noted that the most important part of educating youngsters is at the primary and secondary level.
He said, “There are many technological companies disrupting the ecosystem whose founder never attended a University. If children are effectively trained at the primary and secondary level, the nation will experience experiential growth and development.”
