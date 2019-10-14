Family Planning: Nigeria Not Likely To Meet 2020 Target – Experts

The President, Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) Dr. Oluwarotimi Akinola, has decried the poor rate of modern contraceptives in Nigeria, saying it is almost impossible for the country to achieve the Family Planning 2020 target.

He therefore called for improved funding especially on the part of government saying the buck of family planning commodities used in the country are still mainly donor driven.

Dr. Akinola stated this at a one-day conference themed: Universal Health Coverage Towards Reducing maternal Mortality: The Role of Child Spacing and Family Planning, organised by the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON) in collaboration with the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health At Scale ([email protected]), in Abuja.

“We are building forth children that we did not plan for and that is why we are the world’s poverty capital”, he said.

Also, SOGON-PAS project Director, Dr. Habib Sadauki, in his presentation said Nigeria’s achievement of the 2020 family planning target is not feasible.

According to him, the country in 2017 made a global pledge to achieve a modern contraceptive rate of 27 per cent among all women by 2020. It also committed to increasing its annual allocation for contraceptives from $3 million (from 2011 to 2014) to $4 million.

Mr Sadauki decried that inspite of these commitments, only N300 million was allocated for family planning in 2019.

He called on the government to provide a supplementary budget for family planning interventions, stating that without the counterpart funding, international funders will not make their own contributions.