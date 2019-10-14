Health Sector: Coalition Of CSOs Harp On Timely, Full Release Of Capital Budget 

The Partnership for Advocacy on Child and Family Health ([email protected]), a coalition of 23 Nigerian Civil Society Organisations, has called on the federal government to prioritise budgetary increase to the health sector, as well as timely and full release to ensure efficient and effective utilisation of budgetary allocations to capital expenditure of the health sector.

Spokesperson for the coalition and Project Director, [email protected]cale, Dr. Habib Sadauki, who made the call in Abuja, expressed the coalition’s concern over the ability of the 2020 budget estimate to address the health needs of about 20million Nigerians.

Dr. Sadauki, who is also a member of the Society for Gyneagology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), also raised the concern over what he described as poor utilisation of capital expenditure in the sector, saying this has made it difficult for the country to achieve the objective of such budgetary allocations.

“for example, in 2018, the capital allocation to the sector was N141.62 billion. However, the amount released was N21. 62 billion, a mere 15.3 per cent of the total capital expenditure for the health sector. More shocking is that of the amount released (N21.62 billion), only N13. 35 billion or 9.4 per cent was utilised. The sum of N8.27billion had to be returned to the treasury”, said Sadauki.

He lamented that this pattern of appropriation, non release and return to the treasury of public funds meant for the health sector has been happening over the past years. “it is not new to this current government”, he explained.

The coalition also noted that despite the federal government signing of the Abuja declaration in 2001, promising to spend 15 per cent of the annual budget on the health sector, no government has achieved more than 6 per cent.

It therefore called on lawmakers to ensure early passage of an adequately funded health sector line within the annual budget and to discharge their constitutional responsibility of effective supervision of health sector budget implementation.