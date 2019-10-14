International Girl Day: CSO Advocates Girl Child Commission In Nigeria

Today is International Day of the Girl. Some Civil Society Organisations are advocating for Girl Child Commission in Nigeria which would be saddled with the responsibilities of every issues that concerns the girl child JOY YESUFU writes.

Since 2012, 11 October has been marked as the International Day of the Girl. The day aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls’ empowerment and the fulfillment of their human rights.

“International Day Of The Girl” exists to recognize girls’ rights and the unique challenges girls face all over the world. International Day Of The Girl is meant to promote the empowerment of young girls everywhere, while also advocating for the attainment of their basic human rights, like education and bodily autonomy.

International days are occasions to educate the public on the issues of concern, to mobilize political will and resources to address global problems and to celebrate and reinforce achievements of humanity. The existence of international days predates the establishments of the United Nations (UN) but the UN has embraced them as a powerful advocacy tool.

Nearly 25 years ago, some 30,000 women and men from nearly 200 countries arrived in Beijing, China for the fourth World Conference on Women, determined to recognise the rights of women and girls human rights. The conference culminated in the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most comprehensive policy agenda for the empowerment of women.

In the years following, women pressed this agenda forward, leading global movements on issues ranging from sexual and reproductive health rights to equal pay. More girls today are attending and completing school, fewer are getting married or becoming mothers while still children, and more are gaining the skills they need to excel in the future world of work.

Today, these movements have expanded. They are being organized by and for adolescent girls, and tackling issues like child marriage, education inequality, gender-based violence, climate change, self-esteem, and girls’ rights to enter places of worship or public spaces during menstruation. Girls are proving they are unscripted and unstoppable.

This year celebration with the theme, “GirlForce: Unscripted and unstoppable”, is aimed at celebrating achievements by girls since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

As part of its activities to mark the 2019 International Day of the Girl-Child, Crestville Development Foundation, a non government organisation focusing on the development of the girl- child is set to target a minimum of 500 girls for empowerment.

Speaking with Leadership Friday, the founder of Crestville Development Foundation, Mrs Irene Ugba said the foundation is taking this year’s celebration to Umuahia, Abia State Capital in Nigeria

Being an organization championing the course of the Nigerian girl-child, she said the foundation considers the International Day of the Girl-Child which is celebrated world-wide on October 11 as a very remarkable event and has therefore, sourced for seasoned personalities who would be speaking with the girls and lined up very rewarding activities to grace the event.

She said this year’s theme ”GirlForce Unscrpited and Unstoppable” will celebrate and let the world see achievements of some young girls while her organisation will host arguably the biggest girl child event in Umuahia city. “We are targeting 500 girls” Ugba added.

She said the event will feature talk shows on topical issues affecting the girl-child such as health, menstrual hygiene, sanitation, sexual harassment and rape.

Other activities, she added, includes the distribution of bio-degradeable sanitary pads to the expected 500 participants.

“For this year’s event we are holding the event in Umuahia, Abia state capital. We would be hosting arguably the biggest girl child event in that city. We are targeting 500 girls.

“The program will feature talk, videos of unscripted and unstoppable girls which happens to be the theme of this year’s IDG, questions and answers time, health, sanitation and sexual talk. We would also be distributing bio degradable sanitary pads to the girls,” she said.

Speaking on the challenges facing the Nigerian girl-child, the founder of the NGO said although some progress has been made, alot still needed to be done “towards ensuring that parity is achieved between the girl-child and boy-child especially, as it concerns basic education.”

“The challenges basically, in a broad sense are the emphasis of putting the boy child as superior to the girl child. In Northern part of Nigeria, it is more of religious/ socio cultural reasons where the girl/woman should rather be seen but not heard and generally the patriarchal society we find ourselves,” she said.

On how the foundation is impacting in the lives of the girl-child, the NGO boss said the foundation focuses on advocating for access to education for the girl-child.

Also, she said, the foundation has been assisting less privileged families by paying for indigent girls to go to school and also organising mentoring sessions for girls in schools “by bringing successful women who speak to them quarterly in our intervention schools.”

“We create a safe space for them to ask questions about their sexuality/reproductive health, academics, life ambitions etc. Through such forums, we are able to impact skills/information that will be relevant to their future,” she emphasized.

She maintained that all hands needs to be on deck as we need more aggressive approaches to the issues of the girl child in Nigeria. “I have often advocated for the National girl child commission which would be saddled with the responsibilities of every issues that concerns the girl child” she said.

The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action is the most progressive blueprint ever for advancing the rights of not only women but girls. Now, nearly 25 years later, the Platform for Action remains a powerful foundation for assessing progress on gender equality. It calls for a world where every girl and woman can realize all her rights, such as to live free from violence, to attend and complete school, to choose when and whom she marries, and to earn equal pay for equal work.

The Platform for Action specifically calls on the global community to:

Eliminate all forms of discrimination against girls.

Eliminate negative cultural attitudes and practices against girls.

Promote and protect the rights of girls and increase awareness of their needs and potential.

Eliminate discrimination against girls in education, skills development and training.

Eliminate discrimination against girls in health and nutrition.

Eliminate the economic exploitation of child labour and protect young girls at work.

Eradicate violence against girls.

Promote girls’ awareness of and participation in social, economic and political life.

Strengthen the role of the family in improving the status of girls.

The International Day of the Girl 2019 is a year-long effort to bring together partners and stakeholders to mark progress on the Beijing Declaration, and to equip girls with the power, knowledge and space to continue to voice their passions and concerns.

The progress since the Beijing Declaration is remarkable, but girls around the world – especially those living in rural areas or humanitarian settings and those with disabilities – still need us to stand with them to achieve their full potential.

As we come together to celebrate our progress, let’s work to reinforce girls’ rights to a safe childhood, to decide for themselves, and to education and skills – in short, their right to the future they want.