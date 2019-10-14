Lawyers Disagree Over Transfer Of NDDC From Presidency

Some lawyers yesterday maintained divergent position over a demand for Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) to reverse transfer of the Niger Development Commission (NDDC) from the presidency.

President Muhammadu Buhari had recently ceded the supervision of the Niger Development Commission (NDDC) to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

In a letter dated October 10, 2019, and addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), a law firm, Tolu Babaleye & Co, issued a 14-day ultimatum for the reversal of the decision by President Buhari.

Acting on behalf of an NGO, Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria Initiative, the lawyers say the laws setting up the NDDC explicitly states that the supervision of the Commission shall be under the control of the President.

Speaking on behalf of others, Tolu Babaleye said as the chief law enforcement officer, it was the duty of Attorney-General Malami to reverse the decision of the President through his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

But some lawyers who separately spoke with LEADERSHP on Sunday traded hard tackles over the propriety or otherwise on the residency of the commission in the presidency or Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

On one hand, some lawyers said the group was right for asking the AGF to reverse the transfer on the grounds that the president cannot in violation of the clear provisions of section 7 of the NDDC Act to unilaterally and arbitrarily transfer the NDDC from the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta.

They added that any citizen of Niger Delta has the locus standi to challenge this wrongful transfer of the commission from the presidency.

But on the other hand, some lawyers said that Section 7 of the NDDC Act some lawyers cited only mandates the President to supervise the commission.

The law they argued does say the commission should reside in the presidency.

The commission was warehoused in the presidency under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and other presidents that followed for the purpose of dishing out contracts.

The lawyers held that the president is too busy for day to day supervision of any agency or department, and that for the purpose of effective supervision of the commission, the president is right for transferring such duty to a minister.

Besides, all ministers the lawyers said are agents of the president.

Section 7 (3)- of the NDDC Act states that, ‘’The Commission shall be subject to the direction, control or supervision in the performance of its functions under this Act by the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

According to Femi Falana (SAN), ‘’in what way has the residency of the NDDC transformed lives of people of the Niger Delta Region? Although, this is an internal fight of the APC, or Senator Akpabion’s fight, but I won’t hesitate to mention that Section7 of the NDDC Act they mentioned is misleading. That provision did not the commission shall reside in the presidency, rather it says the president shall supervise it.

‘’It was out of mischief the commission was warehoused in the presidency during Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo administration and subsequent ones, just for the purpose of dishing out contracts. You can’t make omelet without breaking an egg. President must shed weight devolving some duties to his appointees in the interest of good and effective governance. Besides, the agency created by law must function in line with letters of the law. Section 7 of the Act cited is inappropriate, the president is too busy for day to day supervision of any agency, not to talk of the NDDC.

‘’However, it is not whether the commission is in the presidency or in the ministry, but how is the commission giving good service to people of Niger Delta region. It is only imperative that accredited people of that region are appointed members of board of the commission, to ensure roads are fixed, houses are built and environmental degradations are curtailed’’.

Chief Mike Ozokhome (SAN) said ‘’the group is right. The president cannot in violation of the clear provisions of section 7 of the NDDC Act unilaterally and arbitrarily transfer the NDDC from the Presidency to the ministry of Niger Delta. Apart from such transfer violations, and the principle of “delegatus non protest delegare”, it is also unconstitutional. Any citizen of Niger Delta has the locus standi to challenge this wrongful transfer, because it is clear to me that the Attorney General does not possess the clout or wherewithal to tell the president to undo what he has done by executive fiat. To enjoin him to do so is to ask for the 8th wonder of the world’’.

In his own case, Valentine Offia said that ‘’the Ministry of Niger Delta is under the President. It is not under the Judiciary or Executive or anybody that is independent of the President. It is headed by a Minister appointed by the President to act on behalf of the President and to act as the representative of the President and who reports to and is subject to the supervision of the President. So it has not been transferred from the presidency’’.

Part of the letter reads: “We wish to use this medium to express displeasure and sadness over the recent illegal and unlawful action taken by the duo of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Godswill Akpabio and the Chief of Staff to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari, which, if not checked, might lay a bad precedent in the country.

“We feel very strongly that this must be brought to the notice and knowledge of the Chief Law Officer of the Federation and Justice Ministry to unearth the underlying factor necessitating such action.

“Via a letter dated 2nd September, 2019, with Reference No. SH/COS/81/A/1900, signed by Mr Abba Kyari and addressed to Honourable Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs which is under the supervision of Senator Goodswill Akpabio, the former granted the request of the latter by transferring and purportedly delegating the management and control of the Niger Delta Development Commission to the Ministry without consultation with the relevant stake holders.

“The action is against the law of the land as the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is by virtue of Section 7 of the Niger Delta Development Commission Act charged with the sole responsibility of overseeing the affairs of the Commission and same is not delegate-able to any person or body. The principle is delegatus non- potest delegare.

“In the light of the foregoing, we hereby unequivocally demand immediate reversal of the action of Kyari and Akpabio and restore the Niger Delta Development Commission to its appropriate and original statutory domain as an autonomous Commission which is the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the interest of the Nigerian public, public probity and good governance.

“We on behalf of our Client believe that your exalted office should be able to work on the reversal and achieve it within 14 days of service of this letter on you including the date of service.

“We shall take to our client’s outstanding instructions of taking the matter to court at the expiration of the time stated above if the matter is not resolved to the knowledge of Nigerians.”

Chief press secretary to Akpabio, Anietie Ekpo, when contacted to react on behalf of the Minister, declined to comment. He said he was not at liberty to speak to the claims made by the law firm.