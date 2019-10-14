NEWS
‘Namadi Sambo Not A Shareholder In Kaduna Electric’
The management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company has clarified that former vice President, Architect Namadi Sambo is not a shareholder in the company as reported.
According to a statement issued by Abdulazeez Abdullahi,head, Corporate Communication, Kaduna Electric, the stated that “the management of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company wishes to state for the record that former Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo is not a shareholder in the company neither is anyone holding shares for him by proxy”.
According to him, the clarification became necessary in the light of a recent report by an online news medium which made a “baseless and unfounded” allegation linking the former vice president to Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company.
“We wish to state that the bidding for Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company was won through an open, competitive process by North West Power which comprises reputable business entities whose ownership is public knowledge and can be verified from the Corporate Affairs Commission and other relevant government entities.
“We therefore appeal to media practitioners to be circumspect and always make the effort to verify information before going to press. The implications of not doing so has the potential to cause severe damage to not only people’s hard earned reputation but to businesses as well,’’ the statement read in part.
