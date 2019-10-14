NCMP Fault Senate Move To Reduce Number of Political Parties

Nigerian Community Movement Party (NCMP) has condemned the move by the Senate to reduce the number of political parties in the country, describing such move as undemocratic and unconstitutional.

In a statement in Abuja by the party’s national Chairman, Comrade Ademola Babatunde and made available to LEADERSHIP, the party said it condemned the plot in totality ,even as it called on all stakeholders to resist the move, alleging that it was a plot to kill smaller parties from growing.

The party further revealed that it will mobilize chairmen of other political parties to resist what it described as Senate plot to destroy freedom of Association and democracy.in Nigeria.

Part of the statement reads ” The Nigeria community movement Party (NCMP) Condemn in its entirety the fraudulently manipulated and undemocratic move of the Senate to strategically destroy our collective existence, and stampede Freedom of Association and ability of Nigerians to question the integrity of Government as clearly guaranteed under Section 40 of the Constitution (as amended).

“This is provoking, ambiguous, inimical, undemocratic and unpatriotic move of the Senate stands against the weight of any known law and the Rule of Law, which is the beam of any successful nation.

“The 9th Assembly should take notice that, nobody sitting in that chamber became a senator of the Federal Republic without Political Parties, it becomes ridiculous therefore, to cripple the same vehicles that brought them to power in colouration obviously laced by personal aggrandizement.

Since Nigerians now have the opportunity to settle down for credible political parties, that will promote and truly protect the interest of the masses because of the poor performance of the (2) regular Actors, there is need for the Upper Legislature to guide the Institutions of Political Parties jealously.

“A reduction in the number of Political Parties to 5 is never a solution rather a shameful ambition and should not be nursed by an Arm of Government, which by its nature cannot function optimally without political parties.

The Senator Lawan led Senate should profess exemplary qualities since it is being headed by a season politician with more than a decade wealth of experience in Legislative activism rather than chasing shadows, that are not prioritized among numerous obstacles bedeviling our dear Nation at this current time.

“NCMP calls on all Nigerians to resist the inglorious move of the Senate to silence the emergence of the children of nobody in our Political Landscape.

NCMP therefore, implores Nigerians to do well by holding it representatives in the National Assembly accountable.

NCMP is using this medium to call on all National Chairmen of Political Parties to mobilize en mass all members of their parties and fellow Nigerians and lovers of democracy against this move.”