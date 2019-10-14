NIWA Demolishes Criminal Hideouts On Lagos Waterways 

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has pulled down shanties and illegal structures that serves as hideout for criminals along the Lagos waterways channel in Iddo waterfront.

Our correspondent learnt that the demolition which was embarked upon by the Lagos Area Office of the Authority is aimed at securing the area for navigation.

NIWA Area Manager for Lagos, Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah, while speaking during the demolishing exercise she said, “The development is sequel to petitions and reports of unwholesome activities and presence of suspected sea robbers who hide in the shanties where they plan and launch attacks against legal occupants of waterfront facilities, not excluding leaving behind fishing nets on the waterways to takedown boats and vessels transporting goods across the channel.”

Braimah who personally led the clearing operation, disclosed that all waterfronts in Lagos where the federal regulatory agency finds such habitations shall be pulled down.

She said the federal government through NIWA would no longer tolerate the situation where miscreants pretending to be fishermen, turn waterfront ambience to slaughterhouses and operational grounds to attack innocent users of the waterways.

” We want to change the narrative of engagements on our waterways and the era when people blame NIWA for not being proactive enough is over. And until people respect constituted authority on right of way on Lagos waters, we shall not let them sleep,” she added.

On the emerging presence of water hyacinth which is making navigation almost impossible in Ikorodu area of Lagos, Engineer Sarat Lara Braimah disclosed that a harvester and a NIWA team has been deployed to clear the menace and provide access to boat operators and movement of vessels to the Ikorodu Inland Port.