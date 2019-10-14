PMB’s Stance On Cost Of Governance Signifies Economic Liberation – PSC

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has described as a sign of good things to come the recent promise by President Muhammad Buhari to beam the searchlight on cost of governance, and weed out remnant of corruption that exists anywhere.

According to it, that the president is thinking towards curbing extravagant spending in government is an indication of his unalloyed commitment to ensure the country is better than he met it.

The PSC said the assurance by the president last Thursday while hosting members of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) at the presidential villa, Abuja, was a sign of good things to come.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the presidential support group urged Nigerians to be patient with Buhari as he tries to put certain harsh economic measures in place to tackle the impunity that pervaded the previous administration and greatly undermined the economic growth of the country.

“They will soon give way to a Nigeria we will all be proud of. It seems most Nigerians are finding it difficult to understand that after sunshine comes rain. There is no gain without pains”, Ibrahim stated.

Noting that the president’s consideration of cutting cost of governance is in line with PSC’s objective of selfless, sincere and committed purposeful leadership, Ibrahim noted that President Buhari is the only president that has shown commitment to the development of the nation’s economy as against past governments that refused to pay attention to the plight of the Nigerian people.

He said, “Nigeria suffered from under-development and massive looting of its resources under the PDP administration for 16 years. But President Buhari came and vowed to give the country a facelift in just three years. The last 16 years witnessed the destruction of the economy through massive looting in the history of Nigeria.

“Now, the country is benefiting immensely from the Buhari administration. The crusade to stamp out corruption in government at all levels is yielding positive results. The recent promise by the president that he will slash the cost of governance is a point to reckon with. Even though he met an almost collapsed economy due to corrupt practices by past government officials, he has been able to turn around the fortunes of the country for good.

“So far, the administration of Buhari has been able to resuscitate the Agricultural sector with Nigerians going back to farming. He has revived the railway, constructed major roads across the federation and more than 4000 megawatts have been added to the national grid in the power sector.

“The Social Investment Program (SIP) is the largest and most ambitious social safety programme in the history of Nigeria with 500,000 unemployed graduates benefitting, and government’s Enterprise and Employment programme (GEEP) with N15.183 billion in interest free loan being disbursed to Nigerians”.

“The Buhari Administration has taken obvious steps to break the bridge of official corruption, ineptitude and profligacy of the past, all in a bid to lay solid foundation for an enviable future. Nigerians must not be carried away by the momentary pains that are associated with reforms. Things will soon get better”.