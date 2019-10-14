COVER STORIES
Prepare For Strike, Labour Tells Workers
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed its state councils to commence preparations for its strike scheduled to commence October 16 should the federal government fail to meet its demands on the implementation of the consequential adjustment of the national minimum wage.
In a circular sent to state councils, signed by its general secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, NLC said this was a notice in case the proposed negotiations slated for October 15 with the federal government broke down.
“You will recall that a joint communiqué was issued by the NLC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Committee (JNPSNC) stating that two weeks from the date of the said communiqué, industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in the country should an agreement not be reached with the federal government on the consequential adjustment of salaries as a result of the New National Minimum Wage of N30,000.
“You are hereby directed to coordinate preparations with TUC and JNPSNC in your states for necessary industrial action should the time expire without an agreement as contained in the circular.’’
LEADERSHIP recalls that the organised labour demanded 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary level 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17.
The federal government had, however, presented a proposal of 11 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level 07 to14 and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers of grade level 15 to 17.
It is this difference that is likely to lead to an industrial dispute between government and workers..
